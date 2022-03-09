Super League: Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC talking points and team news - live on Sky Sports

Ash Handley will captain Leeds in Thursday's match against Hull FC

We look at what is being said and team news as Leeds Rhinos take on Hull FC in Thursday's Betfred Super League match, live on Sky Sports...

Handley leading the way for Rhinos

It has been quite a week for Ash Handley. Fresh from scoring a hat-trick to help Leeds to their first win of the season as they beat Wakefield Trinity, the winger will now have the honour of leading the side out at Headingley when they host Hull FC on Friday evening.

The 26-year-old will take over the captain's armband for the night after regular skipper Kruise Leeming was suspended for one game, with that resulting from his yellow card for a high tackle in the 34-18 win away to Wakefield.

It is not the circumstances he would have envisaged taken over the role, but Handley is proud nonetheless to be chosen to do so by head coach Richard Agar and is determined to ensure he can help the team build on that first win of 2022 with another strong showing.

"It's unfortunate for Kruise," Handley told Rhinos TV. "He's gutted, he wants to be playing every game this year, but these things happen.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's always a proud moment to lead the boys out, but nothing changes for me. I'm just going to try to lead by example and hopefully we can get the win.

"I enjoy getting that service on the wing...and it was good seeing everyone clicking into gear and getting that win."

Hull, by contrast, make the trip down the M62 on the back of a 33-26 defeat to Castleford Tigers last Sunday and even though the Black and Whites are missing some key players, Handley has warned the likes of the mercurial Jake Connor will pose plenty of threats.

"It's week by week, you can't just take a side on how they go the week before," Handley said.

"They had a good performance against Salford the week before that and they've got some good player in their side, so it will be a big challenge."

Hodgson demands greater intent

As has been the case in recent seasons, the one thing which has been consistent about Hull FC in 2022 is their inconsistency.

A hard-fought win over Wakefield and a dominant display against Salford Red Devils have been offset by a heavy loss at home to St Helens and last Sunday's defeat to former head coach and player Lee Radford's Castleford side.

Mitigation for the defeat to Saints can come from the fact the reigning champions remain unbeaten after four games and they had to play much of the match down to 12 men following Luke Gale's red card, but head coach Brett Hodgson was frustrated by what transpired at Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

"We need to learn a lesson from this," Hodgson said. "Everyone is hugely disappointed, and the players are saying the right things in the sheds at the moment but, ultimately, we're just not good enough a team to just turn up thinking we're going to win.

"It was a hugely disappointing performance for us on the weekend. Not so much because of the loss, because you're going to lose games, but the way we lacked intent in the game was concerning."

History is against Hodgson's side too as they have won just 16 of the 58 Super League meetings between these two teams - although Hull did record an 18-12 victory at Headingley in May last year.

Regardless, the former Man of Steel is eager to put last Sunday's match quickly behind them as they seek another victory on the road at Leeds.

"It's probably a good thing to have just a four-day turnaround because we don't want to dwell on it," Hodgson said. "We weren't at the races mentally, but we need to go to Leeds and put in a performance."

Team news

As well as being missing Leeming, the Rhinos will be without Cameron Smith after he picked up a one-match ban following the win over Wakefield too, while Harry Newman has been sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in the same game.

Hodgson, meanwhile, has up to 10 first-team players unavailable, with Josh Reynolds and Jordan Lane picking up injuries in the defeat to Castleford, while Connor Wynne is also a doubt although named in the 21-man squad.

Skipper Gale remains sidelined due to suspension too, although Joe Cator is set for a long-awaited return from an Achilles injury which has kept him out since last August.

Named squads

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, David Fusitu'a, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod, O'Connor, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall.

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Adam Swift, Josh Griffin, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Joe Cator, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Josh Bowden, Connor Wynne, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Aidan Burrell, Jamie Shaul, Charlie Severs, Harvey Barron.