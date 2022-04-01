Leeds Rhinos 0-26 St Helens: Tommy Makinson double helps Saints return to top of Super League

Tommy Makinson goes over for a try in St Helens' win over Leeds

Tommy Makinson became the first player in the Betfred Super League to reach double figures for tries this season as St Helens returned to the top of the table with a 26-0 victory over struggling Leeds Rhinos.

Konrad Hurrell returned to haunt his former club with the opening try five minutes in and that was followed by Makinson going over just after the quarter-hour mark, and although the Rhinos did claw their way back into the contest they failed to register as Saints led 8-0 at half-time.

Leeds' resistance was broken 13 minutes into the second half as Makinson intercepted and ran 85 metres for his 10th try of the season, with half-backs Lewis Dodd and Jonny Lomax also crossing to secure victory for the reigning champions on the occasion of James Roby's 500th Saints appearance.

Story of the game

The final score marked the 10th time in a row St Helens had beaten Leeds, while at the same time condemning them to a fifth home defeat in as many games in 2022 - the worst home start to a campaign in the club's history.

Leeds, in their second game under interim head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan, played with plenty of spirit but lacked the creativity to unlock the best defence in Super League.

The early signs were ominous as Saints raced into an 8-0 lead and the opening try came from Hurrell, who was fed from a scrum by Roby and easily brushed off the challenge of Jack Broadbent.

Hooker Roby was then held up over the line before Makinson, restored to his customary right-wing spot, collected a cut-out pass from full-back Jack Welsby to cross for his side's second try.

Team news St Helens were without Regan Grace and Alex Walmsley, which saw Jon Bennison handed a start on the wing and Agnatius Paasi start in the front row. James Roby also reached the milestone of 500 appearances for the club. Aidan Sezer was ruled out through injury for Leeds, with Liam Sutcliffe starting in the halves in his place. Alex Mellor and Bodene Thompson were also unavailable too.

Makinson was unable to convert either try but, such was the champions' early dominance, it hardly seemed material. However, Leeds gradually worked their way into the game and, after Hurrell knocked on near his own line, they pounded away at the Saints' line.

Prop Matt Prior was brought down inches short and a 40-20 kick from captain Kruise Leeming helped the Rhinos maintain the pressure but the Saints' defence was impregnable.

Fumbles by both wingmen, Jon Bennison and Makinson, presented Leeds with more attacking opportunities early in the second half but Saints comfortably held them at bay and, when full-back Jack Walker did manage to break through, he was called back for an obstruction.

The Leeds lifeline was finally severed when Saints cut loose to score two tries in four minutes. Makinson went near-on the length of the field after intercepting a wild pass by Liam Sutcliffe and scrum-half Dodd finished off a break by centre Mark Percival, who kicked both conversions.

Leeds Rhinos 0-26 St Helens scoring summary St Helens: Tries – Tommy Makinson (2), Konrad Hurrell, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax; Goals – Mark Percival (2). Leeds Rhinos: None.

Percival was also on target after stand-off Lomax re-gathered his own chip kick to score the visitors' fifth try 10 minutes from the end and put the seal on the win, before the players joined the travelling fans after the final hooter to celebrate Roby's special night.

What they said

Leeds Rhinos interim head coach Jamie-Jones Buchanan

"I'm really happy with a lot of what we committed to doing. We wanted some hard work, honesty and commitment and I think we got that for big periods. But 26-0 is never going to be good enough in a Leeds Rhinos shirt.

"But when I look at some of the foundation stones we need to start laying in the next couple of weeks to build our season up, I'm really happy. If we can apply that to our training and get some hard work on the training field then we'll start moving forward."

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf

"I thought Leeds turned up with a really good intensity and we expected them to, so I was really happy with the outcome. We'd obviously got a few changes and I thought all of our young blokes held up really well and did an exceptional job, and obviously did Robes really proud as well.

"If he wants to play on [after 2022], he's playing well enough and I've got no doubt he can play on, but it's up to him and he can have as long as he wants."

What's next?

St Helens continue their defence of the Challenge Cup when they travel to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons in the quarter-finals on Saturday, April 9.

Leeds have a weekend off due to being eliminated from the Cup last week and return to action on Thursday, April 14 at home to Huddersfield Giants in Super League.