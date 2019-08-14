Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens: Sky Live Super League team news

Stevie Ward could make his comeback for Leeds against St Helens

Stevie Ward is eager to get going again for Leeds Rhinos when St Helens come to town on Thursday following a long spell out injured.

Ward has been on the sidelines since damaging his knee in the Rhinos' 27-22 defeat away to Saints in February, but has been named in their 19-man squad for this week's Super League game, which is live on Sky Sports.

The back row returns to the squad with Leeds having eased their relegation fears following back-to-back wins and is keen to play a part during the final four regular-season games.

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens Live on

"I'm raring to go," Ward said. "It's looking like a really good environment - it's like a really good machine that's working hard for each other.

"I just want to play my part. There's some good back-rowers out there so I have to look to try and get in the team first and foremost."

Smith is one of three players returning to head coach Richard Agar's squad for the visit of the League Leaders' Shield winners, with Cameron Smith and Nathaniel Peteru back in contention as well.

2:54 Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos eased their Super League relegation fears with a 48-8 win over Catalans Dragons Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos eased their Super League relegation fears with a 48-8 win over Catalans Dragons

However, Brad Singleton serves the first game of a two-match suspension following his red card for a high tackle in last Friday's 48-8 victory at home to Catalans Dragons.

That result and the 44-0 win away to Huddersfield Giants one week prior caught the eye of St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook, who praised the impact of two of the Rhinos' mid-season additions.

"Leeds, over the last couple of weeks, have been really impressive and the few new faces they have brought in have played a big part in that," Holbrook said.

Morgan Knowles returns to the St Helens squad for the trip to Leeds

"In particular, Robert Lui and Rhyse Martin have been on fire of late, so they'll be a real tough opposition on Thursday."

Alex Walmsley, Lachlan Coote and James Roby are not included in Holbrook's 19-man squad for the clash with Leeds to give them every chance of being fit for the Challenge Cup final the following week.

But Morgan Knowles, who could make his 100th Super League appearance, returns in place of the injured Joseph Paulo and Joe Batchelor has a chance of playing his first game for Saints since April after coming in for Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Joe Batchelor, Jack Welsby