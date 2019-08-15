Bradford Bulls to leave Odsal for Dewsbury ground-share

Bradford Bulls will leave Odsal at the end of the Championship season

Bradford Bulls will leave their Odsal home at the end of the season and ground-share with fellow Championship club Dewsbury.

The Bulls have said the 22,739-capacity Odsal Stadium, which has been their home since 1934, is no longer financially viable and have signed a two-year deal to play at their league neighbours' 5,100-capacity Tetley's Stadium 10 miles away while they look to develop a new ground in Bradford.

Club chairman Andrew Chalmers revealed talks between Bradford Council, which owns Odsal, and the Rugby Football League, who bought the lease in 2012, failed to produce a satisfactory resolution.

"This difficult decision has been made firmly in the best long-term interests of the club," Chalmers said in his column for the Telegraph & Argus newspaper.

"It's a decision which provides financial sustainability, protects the history and legacy of the Bradford Bulls."

Chalmers added the club explored other grounds in the city but both Bradford Park Avenue's Horsfall Stadium and Bradford City's Valley Parade were deemed not suitable.

"I can envisage Tetley's Stadium being sold out next season and what a fabulous atmosphere for the Bradford Bulls fans to enjoy," he said.

Chalmers also said the club have begun identifying potential alternative stadium development sites, one of which has been raised with the Bradford Council.