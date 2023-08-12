Megan Wellens
Women's Challenge Cup final: St Helens make history at Wembley with 22-8 victory over Leeds Rhinos
St Helens beat Leeds Rhinos 22-8 to win a third successive Women's Challenge Cup in the inaugural final at at Wembley Stadium; tries from Tara Jones, Phoebe Hook, Eboni Partington and Shona Hoyle sealed the win; Saints captain Jodie Cunningham was named player of the match
St Helens defeated Leeds Rhinos 22-8 to make history and win the inaugural Women's Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.
Three tries in quick succession from Tara Jones, Phoebe Hook and Eboni Partington put St Helens in the driving seat in the first half, Leeds hitting back through Sophie Robinson to make it 16-4 at half-time.
Leeds were the first to score in the second half from a brilliant Caitlin Beevers try but St Helens hit straight back through Shona Hoyle to make it 20-8, and a penalty with just under 20 minutes remaining from Amy Taylor increased Saints' lead to 22-8.
From there, St Helens maintained control and kept Leeds at bay to secure a momentous Women's Challenge Cup final victory at Wembley Stadium, the emotions pouring out as the full-time whistle went.
Story of the match
Leeds came out with a big show of intent as they forced repeat sets but the Saints held out, Partington showing her defensive strength against the ever impressive Amy Hardcastle.
The first breakthrough came in the 13th minute as after St Helens worked their way into the Leeds half, Jones scooted from dummy-half to power over and score, Taylor adding the extras to make it 6-0.
The next try then came just a minute later as St Helens took control, a break from Emily Rudge setting up the play to send it through hands to Hook who showed her speed to pass two defenders and go over, Taylor nailing the conversion from out wide.
It was then Partington's turn to join in on the action for the third try in five minutes, Chantelle Crowl and Jodie Cunningham linking up in a break downfield, the pass then finding Partington on the left edge to dive over.
Score Summary: St Helens 22-8 Leeds Rhinos
St Helens: Tries: Tara Jones (13), Phoebe Hook (15), Eboni Partington (17), Shona Hoyle (47) Conversions: Amy Taylor (14, 16, 65)
Leeds Rhinos: Tries: Sophie Robinson (25), Caitlin Beevers (43)
However, Leeds then hit back in the 25th minute as Caitlin Casey's crossfield kick was brilliantly taken in by Beevers who sent it onto Robinson to go over in the corner, making it 16-4.
A wrestle for momentum then ensued as both sides let errors creep into their game, St Helens showing the strength of their scramble defence in the final minutes to hold up Leeds skipper Hanna Butcher to keep the score 16-4 at half-time.
It wasn't long after the break that Leeds made it a contest, Beevers making a huge 40-metre break and bypassing four St Helens defenders to score and make it 16-8 but St Helens hit back immediately through Hoyle, Gaskin's kick bouncing perfectly as the second row kept powering to score in the corner and reinstate their 12-point lead.
With just under 20 minutes remaining of the second half St Helens were awarded a penalty for a late shot on the ever-impressive Faye Gaskin, Taylor converting to make it 22-8.
St Helens then kept themselves on top as Leeds chanced their arm to secure a landmark victory.