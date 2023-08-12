Women's Challenge Cup final: St Helens make history at Wembley with 22-8 victory over Leeds Rhinos

St Helens' players celebrate their historic Women's Challenge Cup win over Leeds at Wembley

St Helens defeated Leeds Rhinos 22-8 to make history and win the inaugural Women's Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Three tries in quick succession from Tara Jones, Phoebe Hook and Eboni Partington put St Helens in the driving seat in the first half, Leeds hitting back through Sophie Robinson to make it 16-4 at half-time.

Leeds were the first to score in the second half from a brilliant Caitlin Beevers try but St Helens hit straight back through Shona Hoyle to make it 20-8, and a penalty with just under 20 minutes remaining from Amy Taylor increased Saints' lead to 22-8.

Three quick tries put St Helens in control in the first half

From there, St Helens maintained control and kept Leeds at bay to secure a momentous Women's Challenge Cup final victory at Wembley Stadium, the emotions pouring out as the full-time whistle went.

Story of the match

Leeds came out with a big show of intent as they forced repeat sets but the Saints held out, Partington showing her defensive strength against the ever impressive Amy Hardcastle.

The first breakthrough came in the 13th minute as after St Helens worked their way into the Leeds half, Jones scooted from dummy-half to power over and score, Taylor adding the extras to make it 6-0.

Tara Jones was the first women's player to score at Wembley Stadium

The next try then came just a minute later as St Helens took control, a break from Emily Rudge setting up the play to send it through hands to Hook who showed her speed to pass two defenders and go over, Taylor nailing the conversion from out wide.

It was then Partington's turn to join in on the action for the third try in five minutes, Chantelle Crowl and Jodie Cunningham linking up in a break downfield, the pass then finding Partington on the left edge to dive over.

Score Summary: St Helens 22-8 Leeds Rhinos St Helens: Tries: Tara Jones (13), Phoebe Hook (15), Eboni Partington (17), Shona Hoyle (47) Conversions: Amy Taylor (14, 16, 65) Leeds Rhinos: Tries: Sophie Robinson (25), Caitlin Beevers (43)

However, Leeds then hit back in the 25th minute as Caitlin Casey's crossfield kick was brilliantly taken in by Beevers who sent it onto Robinson to go over in the corner, making it 16-4.

Leeds did their best to fight back but St Helens proved too strong

A wrestle for momentum then ensued as both sides let errors creep into their game, St Helens showing the strength of their scramble defence in the final minutes to hold up Leeds skipper Hanna Butcher to keep the score 16-4 at half-time.

It wasn't long after the break that Leeds made it a contest, Beevers making a huge 40-metre break and bypassing four St Helens defenders to score and make it 16-8 but St Helens hit back immediately through Hoyle, Gaskin's kick bouncing perfectly as the second row kept powering to score in the corner and reinstate their 12-point lead.

It was an emotional moment for St Helens as they took home the victory and made history

With just under 20 minutes remaining of the second half St Helens were awarded a penalty for a late shot on the ever-impressive Faye Gaskin, Taylor converting to make it 22-8.

St Helens then kept themselves on top as Leeds chanced their arm to secure a landmark victory.