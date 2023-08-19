Leigh Leopards 14-30 Catalans Dragons: Super League leaders beat Challenge Cup winners

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons restored their four-point lead at the top of the Super League table with a 30-14 win over Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.

Leigh - seven days after they beat Hull KR at Wembley to claim a first Challenge Cup title in 52 years - led Catalans 14-12 at the break but Tom Davies, Tyrone May and Manu Ma'u scored tries in the second half as the Dragons rallied.

Leopards are fourth in the table, six points behind Catalans, and still firmly in play-off contention as they pursue a league and cup double.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Leigh notched the first try of the game through Tom Amone before Catalans fought back with scores from Mitchell Pearce and Paul Seguier.

Ben Nakubuwai reinstated Leigh's lead but Catalans then recorded 18 unanswered points after the interval.

Tyrone May was one of five try scorers for Catalans as they beat Challenge Cup winners Leigh

May danced his way past two players to score the second of the Dragons' three second-half tries, after Davies had latched onto May's kick to touch down and before Ma'u added gloss to the scoreline.

There was initially no suggestion of any Challenge Cup hangover from Leigh, who were playing at home for the first time since June 30.

Catalans were reduced to 12 players in the 15th minute when Mike McMeeken was sent to the sin-bin, while hooker Mike McIlorum was also shown a yellow card late in the first half.

However, the Dragons dominated the second period to ensure Leigh's wait for a first Super League win over them goes on.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"That's a tremendous effort against a very good team. We knew it was a dangerous game after Leigh won the Challenge Cup a week ago. We were patient, strong and composed - this is a big, big win for us.

"Leigh have been very tough to play - six years ago we were playing them in the Million Pound Game. Suddenly we find ourselves battling it out at the top of Super League.

"Being league leaders doesn't mean you're going to win the league. However, we have been consistent for a number of years and it's still hard for people to understand the extra demands on being the travelling team."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam:

"I don't want to make excuses. I thought Catalans scrambled really well but we were a little bit sloppy in areas we haven't been previously this season.

"I am proud of the boys, especially with the way they hung in there. We will enjoy a rest after an emotional rollercoaster that we had last week.

"There are five games to go and the end of the season will come around quickly. It's important we hang in there and we will try and get through it."

What's next?

Leigh and Catalans' next matches are live on Sky Sports Action. Leigh visit Hull KR on Friday (8pm kick-off) with Catalans then at home to Wigan Warriors on Saturday (6pm kick-off).