Super League: Salford Red Devils stand firm against Leigh Leopards fightback to seal 22-20 win

Salford Red Devils held off a late Leigh Leopards fightback to secure a big 22-20 win at the Leigh Sports Village.

Despite the hosts getting on the scoresheet early, Josh Charnley diving over on the sixth minute, it was the Salford Red Devils who took control in the first half.

Tries from Ken Sio, Sam Stone, and Man of Steel Brodie Croft brought the visitors back into the tie to give them a 16-6 lead at the break.

However, the Leopards fought back on their home turf after Tyler Dupree's score on the 58th minute, a spectacular second from Charnley plus a good effort from Tom Briscoe putting them within eight points before Ben Reynolds finished his own chip over the top to bring the score to 22-20 with a minute left to play.

However, Salford grinded out the final few seconds to pick up another two big points on the road.

Story of the game

Salford looked to play some expansive rugby early on, but it was Leigh who pounced first, Lam's high ball over the top sending Charnley diving over in the corner after just six minutes.

Although the conversion was missed, a penalty a few minutes later as King Vuniyayawa hit John Asiata late allowed Reynolds to put the Leopards 6-0 in front and, it seemed, in control.

However, it did not take long for Salford to hit back as they scored three tries in nine minutes. Sio scored the first in the 16th minutes as he pounced on the end of a grubber kick to score.

The Red Devils then took their opportunity again in the 22nd minute as Stone danced through the defence from close range to score, Croft then finishing off a brilliant break from Shane Wright on the restart for their third try, Sneyd converting to give the visitors a 16-6 lead going in at half-time.

The second half really saw Edwin Ipape come to the fore as his two big breaks gave the home side a huge opportunity, Ryan Brierley being sent to the sin bin for interference after the second.

Score Summary: Leigh Leopards 20-22 Salford Red Devils Leigh Leopards: Tries: Josh Charnley (6, 63), Tom Briscoe (51), Ben Reynolds (79) Conversions: Ben Reynolds (10, 80) Salford Red Devils: Tries: Ken Sio (16), Sam Stone (22), Brodie Croft (24), Tyler Dupree (58) Conversions: Marc Sneyd (23, 25, 59)

On the 51st minute Leigh then made the extra man count as they sent the ball out wide to Briscoe on the last who barrelled over in the corner to score, Reynolds missing the conversion to bring the score to 16-10 to Salford.

Although it looked like Leigh had wrestled back the momentum, a penalty for a dangerous tackle from Asiata gifted Salford territory and they made it count as Dupree skipped past Robbie Mulhern and over Zak Hardaker to go in under the sticks on the 58th minute.

The Leopards were not done yet though as Charnley found a moment of magic on the 63rd minute, diving onto his own grubber kick with a spectacular finish to put himself top of the Super League try-scoring charts.

It then looked as if the game was to get late drama after Reynolds finished his own chip over the top following Ed Chamberlain's break on the 79th minute, adding the extras to bring the score to 22-20 with 11 seconds left to play.

However, the Leigh Leopards could not find another moment of magic and Salford secured the 22-20 win and a big two points.

What they said

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley:

"Rivals Round and we got the win. It was a tough game as it was in the first game as well.

"Any win is a good win but I thought our boys showed a massive amount of resilience and grit and determination, and never say die attitude.

"I am delighted with them. I thought their attitude was brilliant."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam:

"I am very frustrated.

"We got up the end with the ball there and I thought we got back in the game but then just turning the ball over and not giving ourselves a chance.

"Too many dumb things and you can't win when you are doing that.

"There are lessons along the way but I am just getting tired of it."

What's Next?

Salford Red Devils are back in action on Thursday April 13 as thy welcome struggling Castleford Tigers, live on Sky Sports Arena at 8pm. For the Leigh Leopards, a visit to bottom of the table Wakefield Trinity awaits on Sunday April 16, with kick-off at 3pm.