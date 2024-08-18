Magic Weekend: Zak Hardaker boosts Leigh Leopards' play-off dreams in win over Salford Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Magic Weekend clash between Leigh and Salford Highlights from the Magic Weekend clash between Leigh and Salford

Zak Hardaker’s 14-point haul helped Leigh Leopards keep their Betfred Super League play-off hopes alive as they beat Salford Red Devils 20-0 in the opening game of day two of Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Tries from Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley, both of which were converted by full-back Hardaker, helped the Leopards into a 12-0 lead at half time, with the Red Devils being down to 11 at one point after having Ethan Ryan and Brad Singleton sent to the sin bin in quick succession.

It proved a much closer-fought affair after the break, but Hardaker, who also added a penalty, and Ricky Leutele's converted scores in the closing stages put the seal on a vital victory for the Leopards over one of the sides above them heading into Magic Weekend.

The win moves Leigh to within three points of Salford and a top-six spot which would secure a place in the play-offs for the second year running, with five matches of the Super League regular season remaining.

Story of the game

The Red Devils had made a positive start to the contest, but Ryan Brierley being penalised for trying to play on after referee Liam Moore deemed a tackle on the full-back to have been completed set up a spell on the offensive for Leigh from which they took the lead.

It was Papua New Guinea international Ipape who got the Leopards up and running with a trademark burst out of dummy-half, followed by crashing through the defensive line to finish under the posts and give Hardaker a simple conversion.

Salford immediately exerted pressure on Leigh from the restart as they forced a goal-line drop-out yet were unable to capitalise and then found themselves a player down temporarily on 12 minutes after winger Ryan was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Ricky Leutele.

Five minutes later, 12 became 11 as prop Singleton was shown a yellow card after catching Gareth O'Brien around the neck, and the Leopards soon exploited the gaps for their second try as Hanley burst through two tackles and grabbed a fine solo converted try midway through the half.

Salford began to claw their way back into the contest when they were eventually restored to their full complement, although they had a possible try from Tim Lafai three minutes before half time ruled out by the video referee for a knock-on in the build-up.

A penalty for a late hit on Gareth O'Brien by Oliver Partington allowed Hardaker to add another two points to Leigh's tally from a kick at goal six minutes into the second half.

It then took to superb last-ditch defence from Red Devils interchange player Chris Hankinson, on for Salford talisman Brierley, to prevent O'Brien from adding a third try just before the hour mark.

Hardaker, who will depart the Leopards for Hull FC at the end of the 2024 campaign along with captain John Asiata, made certain of the win eight minutes from time as he took a pass from Ipape after the hooker had broken the line and then raced away to finish.

There was still time for centre Leutele to add some further gloss to the final score when he finished wide on the left in the 77th minute, followed by Hardaker keeping up his perfect record for the day with the boot.

What they said

Leigh Leopards player of the match Zak Hardaker:

"I think for the last four or five weeks we started pretty well. The two sin bins helped us.

"It is a big statement. If we play as good as we can do we can challenge every team.

"We are under no illusion that we need to win the rest of our games to finish top six."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley:

"I didn't think we executed well at all. I don't think we had our best game - credit to Leigh.

"I thought it was going to be the simple things today. It didn't have to be anything magic.

"We will bounce back, don't worry about that. We are not going to give in."

What's next?

Leigh Leopards are back in action on Sunday August 25 when they travel to London Broncos (3pm). Salford Red Devils play their Round 23 match the day before when they host Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports+.

