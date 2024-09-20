Super League: Leigh Leopards hold off St Helens 18-12 to finish fifth and book play-off place

Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

Josh Charnley's milestone try helped Leigh Leopards secure their place in the Betfred Super League play-offs as they beat St Helens 18-12 in a must-win clash at Leigh Sports Village on 'Frantic Friday'.

The video referee had a big say in the first half, initially chalking off a try from Saints winger Tommy Makinson for an obstruction in the build-up and then awarding one to John Asiata after the Leigh forward's effort had initially been sent up as 'no try' by the on-field official.

There was no doubt about Ricky Leutele's try which helped Leigh into a 12-0 lead at half-time, but his sin-binning for a high tackle on Jack Welsby after the break saw the 10-time Super League champions draw level through converted tries from Makinson and Morgan Knowles.

But Charnley's 247th Super League try, which put him joint-second on the all-time list with Danny McGuire, with 12 minutes to go and Matt Moylan's penalty goal proved enough to secure fifth place despite a late surge from the visitors.

Story of the game

Saints suffered a blow before kick-off when hooker Moses Mbye pulled up with a calf injury in the warm-up, forcing coach Paul Wellens to draft in Jake Burns, but they initially started well and thought they had claimed an early lead when Makinson crashed over in the corner, only for play to be pulled back for obstruction.

Leigh also threatened but hooker Edwin Ipape was penalised for a knock-on attempting to score from close range. The Papua New Guinea international was far from happy with that decision, claiming a Saints player had interfered, but Leigh did benefit from a close call to take the lead on 21 minutes.

Welsby was ruled to have brushed the touchline attempting to gather a Gareth O'Brien kick and the hosts took full advantage as Asiata, who is departing to join Hull FC at the end of this season, bounced out of a tackle to stretch out and touch down.

Saints' hopes of a quick response were snuffed out as Darnell McIntosh intercepted from Mark Percival but the Leigh winger spurned a gilt-edged chance when he later dropped a pass.

Ricky Leutele finished off a brilliant try for Leigh Leopards to extend their lead over St Helens

The Leopards kept up the pressure and did claim a second try two minutes before the interval when full-back Moylan sent Leutele over on the left.

Leigh should have had another soon after the break when Charnley brilliantly collected a pass one-handed and burst away but Moylan could not take his return ball.

Saints were offered a way back into the game when Leutele was sin-binned following a challenge on Welsby and made it count with two tries in quick succession.

Makinson claimed the first with a superb diving finish in the corner and Knowles followed him over after a bouncing Lewis Dodd kick was knocked back.

Josh Charnley scored a crucial try for Leigh to go level with Danny McGuire on the all-time Super League try-scorers list with 247

With Jon Bennison converting both, the scores were back level but Leigh recovered their composure after Leutele's return and this time there was no mistake as Charnley hit a Moylan pass at speed.

Moylan missed the conversion but landed his third goal of the night from a penalty soon after to complete the job.

What they said

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam:

"It is hard work, isn't it? That was play-off intensity and atmosphere - it was an unbelievable atmosphere.

"I am just proud of the team. We have been under the pump for the last 13 games.

"We are in the six so we are very grateful. It is going to have to be the same intensity next week so we have to rise again."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"Disappointed to come out on the wrong side of the result.

"I thought we were unfortunate for the disallowed try in the first half. In big games like this some calls go your way, some don't. You have to accept that.

"In the last three or four weeks we keep taking steps in the right direction, we did that again tonight.

"It is going to be another tough challenge next week, but going back a few weeks we didn't think we would be there."

What's next?

Leigh Leopards travel to Salford Red Devils in next Friday's elimination play-off after securing a fifth-placed finish during the Super League regular season, live on Sky Sports+ (8pm kick-off).

Unless Catalans Dragons beat Hull FC by the unlikely margin of 183 points on Saturday, St Helens will aim to become the first team to win the Grand Final after finishing sixth in the table and must first overcome third-placed Warrington Wolves away in their elimination play-off match next Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ (5.30pm kick-off).

