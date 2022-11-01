Women's Rugby League World Cup: England take control against Brazil LIVE!

Rugby League World Cup: England 40-0 Brazil LIVE! First Half: Beevers flies over after 2 minutesStanley dives over to make it 8-0 (6) Winfield-Hill scores stunning solo effort (16)Winfield-Hill secures second (23) Field barrels through with first touch (28) Hardcastle too powerful for Brazil (37)Stanley dives over for second (40)Second Half: Goldthorp dives over after restart (43)Hardcastle claims second (49)Latest rugby league news | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRLLive commentary by Megan Wellens at Headingley