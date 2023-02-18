 Skip to content

World Club Challenge: St Helens become world champions with epic golden point win over Panthers: as it happened

Relive all of the action from the BlueBet Stadium as St Helens clinched a dramatic and famous 13-12 victory over the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1

Bring the blockbusters home