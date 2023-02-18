World Club Challenge: St Helens become world champions with epic golden point win over Panthers: as it happened

World Club Challenge: Penrith Panthers 12-13 St Helens FT!DODD KICKS GOLDEN POINT DROPGOAL FOR FAMOUS SAINTS VICTORYSecond Half: To'o (78) brings Panthers back in it | Tago (52) gets one back for Penrith | Percival (42) converts penalty First Half: Hurrell (17) barrels over to increase Saints lead | Welsby (10) gets Saints on the front footThe Fourmidables: Will Saints make it five in 2023?Super League 2023 fixtures announced with 66 games live on Sky | Stream on NOW TVListen to The Bench With Jenna And Jon | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRLLive commentary by Megan Wellens