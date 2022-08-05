 Skip to content

Super League: Wigan Warriors 32-6 Warrington Wolves recap

Follow all of the action from the DW Stadium as Wigan and Warrington clash in a Super League derby; watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm (8pm kick-off)

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 05/08/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 22 - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - DW Stadium, Wigan, England - Warrington Wolves&#39; Josh Thewlis and Wigan Warriors&#39; Morgan Smithies in action

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema