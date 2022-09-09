Super League: Catalans Dragons face Leeds Rhinos in first match of play-offs

Betfred Super League play-offsFull time: Catalans Dragons 10-20 Leeds RhinosSecond half: Hardaker (79) adds penalty for Rhinos | Dragons' Pearce (78) sin-binned for dissent | Dudson (75) sent off for Catalans | Sutcliffe (62) completes hat-trick | McIlorum (59) is second Catalans player sin-binned | Whare (43) responds early for DragonsFirst half: Sutcliffe over for second try (39) on stroke of half time | Sutcliffe's converted try (34) puts Leeds ahead | Second Tomkins penalty (32) increases Dragons' lead | Tomkins (27) kicks Catalans into the lead | Pearce (24) sent to sin-binLeeds Rhinos into Super League semi-finalsSaturday's fixture: Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils (1pm)Test cricket, BMW PGA Golf, Super League to resume this weekend