Australia secure Rugby League World Cup double - recap

Rugby League World Cup finals recapAUSTRALIA WIN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP!Full Time: Australia 30-10 Samoa Second Half: Crichton sees yellow for high shot | Murray (52) dives over after perfect Cleary pass | Samoa fight back through To'o (61) | Tedesco (67) slides over for second | Crichton (70) intercepts for Samoa's second | Mitchell (79) finds gap for second First Half: Mitchell (14) opens the scoring for the Kangaroos | Tedesco (17) finishes off Addo-Carr break | Martin secures (30) Australia's third Earlier today: Australia beat New Zealand 54-4 in women's finalFollow us on Twitter @SkySportsRLLive commentary by Marc Bazeley and Megan Wellens at Old Trafford