Super League: Warrington Wolves face Salford Red Devils at the Halliwell Jones Stadium LIVE!

Betfred Super League Round 3 - LIVE!SECOND HALF: Warrington Wolves 28-20 Salford Red Devils (8pm)Ashton (43) dives over to cut gap for WolvesBrierley (58) sent to sin-bin | Mikaele (60) crashes over under postsThewlis eight-point try (64) sees Wolves go aheadWilliams (69) extends lead with solo scoreWatch live on Sky Sports ArenaSuper League table | Fixtures | Rugby league news blogListen and subscribe to 'The Bench With Jenna and Jon' podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | SpreakerFollow us on Twitter @SkySportsRLCommentary by Marc Bazeley