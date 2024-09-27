 Skip to content

Super League play-offs: Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards live commentary and video clips

Follow all of the action from the AJ Bell Stadium as Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards clash in the first Betfred Super League elimination play-off of 2024; watch live on Sky Sports+ from 7.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm (kick-off, 8pm)

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!