Super League 2022: St Helens 28-8 Catalans Dragons recap

Super League season launches LIVE!Full time: St Helens 28-8 Catalans Dragons (Totally Wicked Stadium, 8pm kick-off)Second half: Hurrell (78) puts some gloss on the final score | Lussick (74) seals win with debut try | Napa sent off (72) for shoulder to head of Percival | Dodd penalty (55) edges Saints further aheadFirst half: Makinson (37) in again to increase Saints' lead before half time | Dodd (33) scores Saints' third with superb kick and chase | Roby (27) collects Hurrell offload to put Saints in front | Makinson (23) replies with unconverted try for Saints | Yaha (13) opens scoring for Dragons | Catalans' Dudson sin-binned in the first minuteReigning champions Saints host 2021 League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans in a rematch of last year's Grand Final