 Skip to content

Super League - July 26: Warrington Wolves thrash Wigan Warriors 40-4 to move top of table

Warrington thrash Wigan 40-4 to replace their opponents at top of Super League table; Wolves run in seven tries to end Warriors' 17-match unbeaten home run; Hull KR and Leigh also triumph on Friday night, with former now second in the standings

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Belgium Grand Prix, England's third Test v West Indies and more