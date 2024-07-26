Super League - July 26: Warrington Wolves thrash Wigan Warriors 40-4 to move top of table
Warrington thrash Wigan 40-4 to replace their opponents at top of Super League table; Wolves run in seven tries to end Warriors' 17-match unbeaten home run; Hull KR and Leigh also triumph on Friday night, with former now second in the standings
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.