 Skip to content
Live

Super League: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils live updates as League Leaders' Shield up for grabs

Follow all of the action from the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan aim to secure the League Leaders' Shield for 2024 in their Betfred Super League Round 27 match against Salford; watch the conclusion of the Super League season live on Sky Sports

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!