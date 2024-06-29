 Skip to content
France vs England: Women's and men's mid-year internationals at Toulouse's Stade Ernest-Wallon LIVE!

Follow all of the action from Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse as England's women and men face France in today's mid-year internationals; England Women kick off at 2.30pm BST followed by the men's game at 5pm

