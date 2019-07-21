London Broncos 32-12 St Helens: Hosts boost Super League survival chances

London Broncos' Luke Yates celebrates wtih his team-mates after he scores against St Helens

An excellent all-round performance by London Broncos secured a crucial 32-12 victory in their attempt to stave off relegation over a second-string St Helens side.

It marked the second time the bottom side had overcome the league leaders, having beaten them 23-22 in golden-point extra time on Saints' previous visit to Trailfinders Sports Club.

With Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR both losing this weekend, the Broncos now sit in a three-way tie on 16 points at the foot of the table, albeit with the worst points difference of the three.

Broncos winger Kieran Dixon runs at the St Helens defence

The first score of the game in Ealing came in rather strange circumstances as Jordan Abdull's cross-field kick found its way into Matty Fleming's hands as he went up unchallenged for the high ball.

He just waltzed through to score under the posts, with Kieran Dixon adding the conversion to give them an early 6-0 lead.

It took a while for the leaders to respond, but with a set under the posts, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook offloaded the ball to Aaron Smith when being dragged down in the tackle and Smith dived over the line, Danny Richardson adding the extras to draw the sides level.

Almost immediately Luke Yates had the hosts back in front, finishing off an incredibly quick flowing move under the posts, receiving the ball a yard out after a barnstorming run by Sadiq Adebiyi. Dixon once again converted to make the score 12-6.

Danny Richardson was one of the try-scorers for St Helens against the Broncos

On the stroke of half-time, the Broncos were handed an excellent opportunity to push their lead to eight.

After McCarthy-Scarsbrook was penalised and sin-binned for shoving Alex Walker off the ball, Dixon slotted the ball over to give them a 14-6 lead going into the break.

Despite the man disadvantage to start the half, it was the visitors who managed to get the first score after the restart.

Having been sent through by Joseph Paulo, Jack Welsby was presented with a two-on-one with just one man to beat, and he selflessly offloaded to the onrushing Richardson to score under the posts. He added his own conversion to cut the deficit to just two.

Broncos' Rhys Williams tries to evade two St Helens defenders

The next score was always going to be vital and it went to the home side.

It came from some magic from Elliot Kear as he first sold a fantastic sidestep to his opposite number, then, despite being dragged down, had the wherewithal to grubber the ball through and Walker managed to beat Richardson to it before touching down.

Dixon added the extras to push the lead back to eight points.

Minutes later and Matt Gee put the game to bed. After the ball flicked its way through the line, he was on hand to pick the ball up five metres out and blast through untouched under the posts, Dixon again adding the extras.

Fleming then put the icing on the cake when he darted inside from the right wing to sprint towards the line and touch down for his second.