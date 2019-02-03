London Broncos 42-24 Wakefield: London mark Super League return in style

2:28 Highlights of London Broncos' impressive 42-24 win over Wakefield Trinity to mark their return to the Betfred Super League. Highlights of London Broncos' impressive 42-24 win over Wakefield Trinity to mark their return to the Betfred Super League.

Doubles from Rhys Williams and Eddie Battye helped London secure a 42-24 win over Wakefield in their first game back in Super League since 2014.

Wakefield started quickly, with Craig Kopczak and Ryan Hampshire scoring in the first 10 minutes, but Broncos got their first score since winning promotion last season through Matty Fleming, before Jacob Miller extended Wakefield's advantage.

Williams, Kieran Dixon and Battye scored to give the Broncos the lead, which they then extended to 26-18 through Matty Fozard just before half-time.

Wakefield's Kyle Wood scored after the break to reduce the gap but second scores from Williams and Battye, as well as Elliot Kear's try, sealed their opening win of the season.

In October, the Broncos won the Million Pound Game against Toronto Wolfpack, which saw them promoted back to the Super League.

Rhys Williams celebrates scoring a try

Wakefield's Kopczak scored a debut try in the third minute to open the scoring, with Danny Brough successfully converting for a 6-0 lead on his second Trinity debut.

The away side scored again in the 10th minute when Hampshire danced around the defenders from 20 metres out and Brough added the conversion to double Wakefield's advantage.

However, the Broncos hit back through Fleming when the right centre found space from 10m out, while Jordan Abdull added the conversion to halve the deficit at 12-6.

Wakefield's captain Miller scored in the 21st minute and Brough added the extras to extend the advantage to 18-6.

Broncos started to find their feet when Abdull's excellent pass found Williams, who scored in the left-hand corner to reduce the gap to 18-10.

In the 31st minute, after a lot of defensive work from Wakefield, Dixon scored out wide for the Broncos and Battye added another for the home side three minutes later, with Dixon converting Battye's try to give London the lead for the first time in the match.

Just before half-time, hooker Fozard scrambled over to score and Dixon added the extras to give the home side a 26-18 lead.

Wakefield substitute Wood darted over in the 53rd minute before Brough added the conversion to reduce the deficit to 26-24, but Williams scored his second of the match for the Broncos in the 59th minute.

Dixon missed the conversion for that try, however the home side scored again five minutes later when Battye barged through for his second, with Dixon adding the extras for a 36-24 lead.

Wakefield's Brough was sent to the sin-bin for dissent in the 75th minute and three minutes later Kear scored London's eighth try of the match to seal victory.