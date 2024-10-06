NRL Grand Final: Penrith Panthers beat Melbourne Storm to win historic fourth consecutive title
Penrith Panthers become just the third team to claim four straight premierships and the first for over half a century; Melbourne Storm had topped league table and were favourites but were stunned by Penrith
Last Updated: 06/10/24 2:02pm
Penrith Panthers became the first team in 58 years to win four consecutive NRL titles after they beat Melbourne Storm 14-6 in Sydney.
Australia's top two rugby league sides from the last decade met in a pulsating final and Penrith came out on top as Nathan Cleary played a starring role for the winning side.
The last team to replicate Penrith's achievement was St George, when they won a record-breaking 11 straight NRL titles from 1956-66.
"I'm lost for words. Five years ago I was standing here crying and now we have won four in a row. It's mind-blowing," said Cleary.
"I'm so glad my family could be a part of this. It means the world. So much hard work goes into this.
"This exact feeling here is all worth it. It's the best feeling in the world."
The half-back combination of Cleary and Jarome Luai, who played his last match for Penrith, was key in the intense final.
Harry Grant put Melbourne ahead with a converted try after 23 minutes but Sunia Turuva got Penrith on the board just five minutes later as he dove into the left corner.
Cleary fed in Liam Martin to put Penrith 10-6 up at half-time then more brilliance from Martin and Xavier Coates allowed Paul Alamoti to put Melbourne eight points clear of their rivals, a lead they held for the last 20 minutes.
The NRLW final saw Sydney Roosters hold off Cronulla Sharks to win 32-28 and lift their second title.
