New Zealand 23-8 Great Britain: Lions fall to third loss

Ken Maumalo dives over to score for New Zealand

Great Britain fell to a third successive defeat on their tour of the southern hemisphere as they were beaten 23-8 in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Great Britain's re-appearance after a 12-year absence is turning into a shambles after they suffered a third straight defeat.

Beaten 14-6 in their opening game by a Tongan Invitational XIII, the Lions went down 12-8 in the first Test to New Zealand and were beaten again on Saturday, meaning they lose the series 2-0.

Kevin Proctor carries for New Zealand

The whitewash piles the pressure on coach Wayne Bennett, whose contract is up at the end of the year and leaves Britain looking for consolation when they round off the tour against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby next Saturday.

On this performance, Britain will struggle to beat the Kumuls, who pushed Fiji all the way before going down 22-20 in an Oceania Cup match played as a curtain-raiser at the Orangetheory Stadium.

Blake Austin under pressure from the kiwis

There was little to choose between the teams in Auckland last week but this time the Kiwis were far superior and a total of three tries in three matches sums up the Lions' inadequacies.

New Zealand had all the aces, in particular Shaun Johnson, a regular scourge of England who had a point to prove after being dropped for the first Test.

Johnson, who broke England hearts in the 2013 World Cup semi-final, sent centre Joseph Manu over for the first try and jinked his way over for one of his own before half-time to put his side into an unassailable 16-2 lead.

Johnson deliberately targeted makeshift Lions winger Blake Austin, whose selection out of position exposed Bennett's ill-judged squad selection.

James Graham tries to get some go forward for the Lions

The Warrington stand-off came up with the first error of the game after only three minutes, fumbling Johnson's bomb, which set the tone for a wretched first half.

Jamayne Isaako and Gareth Widdop traded early penalties, just as they did in the first Test, before the Kiwis half-backs engineered an opening for Manu to score the first try after 12 minutes.

Britain looked to hit back straight away but a handling error by Tom Burgess on the first tackle in front of the New Zealand posts knocked the stuffing out of them and Isaako nudged his side further ahead with two penalty goals.

Johnson's solo try just before half-time and an acrobatic finish from winger Ken Maumalo early in the second half enabled the Kiwis to strengthen their grip on the game as they led 20-2.

The introduction of Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley and Josh Jones from the bench injected more punch and purpose into the Lions attack and a superb offload from a four-man tackle by Jones got hooker Josh Hodgson over for a 50th-minute try.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck charges forward for the kiwis

Widdop added the conversion and Britain almost scored again when second rower John Bateman chased Widdop's grubber kick only to be beaten to the touch by full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Jake Connor was also denied as the tourists piled the pressure on in the last 15 minutes but without creating enough chances to make it count and Isaako wrapped up the scoring with a drop goal and a fourth penalty on the stroke of full-time.