WATCH: Jon Wilkin's emotional final interview in St Helens colours

2:45 Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves

Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves.

The 34-year-old announced he would be leaving the Super League club back in early August. The former England back-rower has made over 400 appearances since joining Saints from Hull KR in 2002.

However, the stalwart's final game for the side did not end in a victory. Instead, the League Leaders' Shield winners and the team that finished 15 points above their semi-final opponents, lost out at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

In a pulsating match Saints and Wolves were locked at 12 points apiece going into the final 10 minutes.

Danny Richardson's drop-goal put St Helens 13-12 ahead before Tom Lineham's second try of the night clinched victory for the visitors and prevented Wilkin from signing off as part of a Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Click on the video above to watch Wilkin's emotional interview after the full-time whistle at the Totally Wicked Stadium.