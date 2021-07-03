LISTEN: England wheelchair rugby league's Seb Bechara and Tom Coyd on the Golden Point Podcast

England wheelchair player Seb Bechara is one of our guests on this week's podcast

On this week's Golden Point Podcast, we delve into the world of wheelchair rugby league with two members of the England team.

Head coach Tom Coyd and player Seb Bechara join host Marc Bazeley to give us insights into the sport as the team prepare for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Coyd and Bechara look back on England's return to the international stage for the first time in two years when they took on Wales in Sheffield.

We find out how the team have overcome the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, including how Catalans Dragons player Bechara has managed being one of the few overseas-based squad members.

Coyd and Bechara both tell us their stories of how they came into wheelchair rugby league and reveal the big plans the sport has to build on the legacy of this year's World Cup.

