Rugby League World Cup: Sky Sports pundits' England Power Rankings

England coach Shaun Wane will pick a 24-man squad for this autumn's Rugby League World Cup

Following 11 rounds of the 2021 Super League season and England's clash with the Combined Nations All Stars last week, our Sky Sports experts have assessed all possible candidates to represent the Wall of White at this year's Rugby League World Cup.

For the third time - Terry O'Connor, Barrie McDermott, Jon Wells and Phil Clarke have each selected who they think should make England coach Shaun Wane's 24-man squad this October.

Players are awarded one point for every pundits' 24-man squad they are named in throughout the season, with each pundit making seven squad selections between now and the World Cup - meaning a total of 28 points are up for grabs.

England were defeated by the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington last time out - how many will make Shaun Wane's World Cup squad?

With 15 rounds of the NRL season completed and the opportunity to see some of the leading candidates pull on an international jersey at Warrington last Friday night, our four experts have submitted their latest squad selections - here's a look at who made their England squad...

Terry O'Connor

J Bateman, L Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), D Clark, M Cooper, B Currie, T King, S Ratchford (all Warrington Wolves), L Gale, M Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), R Lyne, J Westerman (both Wakefield Trinity), J Lomax, M Knowles, T Makinson, A Walmsley, M Percival (all St Helens), P McShane (Castleford Tigers), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), J Abdull (Hull KR), T Davies, S Tomkins (both Catalans Dragons), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), E Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), G Williams (Unattached).

In: J Abdull (Hull KR), T Davies (Catalans Dragons), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), L Gale (Leeds Rhinos), M Cooper, B Currie (both Warrington Wolves), R Lyne, J Westerman (both Wakefield Trinity).

Out: A Handley (Leeds Rhinos), J Trueman (Castleford Tigers), O Gildart, Z Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), J Philbin (Warrington Wolves), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), J Connor (Hull FC), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

0:27 Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies scored on his England debut last week and received two votes from out experts. Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies scored on his England debut last week and received two votes from out experts.

Barrie McDermott

J Bateman, L Farrell, Z Hardaker (all Wigan Warriors), D Clark, B Currie, T King (all Warrington Wolves), J Connor, J Lane (both Hull FC), M Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), J Westerman, T Johnstone (both Wakefield Trinity), J Lomax, T Makinson, A Walmsley, J Roby, J Welsby (all St Helens), P McShane, O Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins, T Davies (both Catalans Dragons), E Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), J Abdull (Hull KR), G Williams (Unattached).

In: J Abdull (Hull KR), J Lane, J Connor (both Hull FC), J Welsby (St Helens), T Davies (Catalans Dragons), J Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), O Holmes (Castleford Tigers).



Out: J Bibby, O Partington (both Wigan Warriors), J Cator (Hull FC), A Handley (Leeds Rhinos), J Bentley (St Helens), J Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants).

Liam Farrell scored twice for the Wall of White last time out and once again scored four points from the Sky Sports experts

Jon Wells

J Bateman, L Farrell, Z Hardaker (all Wigan Warriors), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), D Clark, B Currie, M Cooper, T King (all Warrington Wolves), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants) J Connor (Hull FC), L Gale, A Handley (both Leeds Rhinos), J Lomax, M Knowles, T Makinson, A Walmsley, J Welsby (all St Helens), O Holmes, P McShane, J Trueman, (all Castleford Tigers), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), E Whitehead, (Canberra Raiders), G Williams (Unattached).

In: J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), M Knowles (St Helens), A Handley (Leeds Rhinos), B Currie (Warrington Wolves).

Out: L Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos), D Olpherts, L Watts (both Castleford Tigers), J Bentley (St Helens).

Phil Clarke

J Bateman, L Farrell, O Gildart, Z Hardaker, J Hastings (all Wigan Warriors), D Clark, M Cooper, C Hill, S Ratchford (all Warrington Wolves), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), J Connor (Hull FC), T Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), M Knowles, J Lomax, T Makinson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), P McShane, L Watts (both Castleford Tigers), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), R Sutton, E Whitehead, (both Canberra Raiders), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos) G Williams (Unattached).

In: C Hill (Warrington Wolves), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Out: L Watts (Castleford), M Percival (St Helens).

Following his England debut last week Paul McShane retains a 100 per cent record in our Power Rankings, the hooker once again receiving full backing from our experts by appearing in all four squad selections - alongside nine other candidates.

The 10 players to receive four votes have done so in all three squad selections so far and with each featuring in Shaun Wane's recent plans, look set to form the core of this year's World Cup squad.

3:54 Highlights from Warrington as England faced the Combined Nations All Stars Highlights from Warrington as England faced the Combined Nations All Stars

After registering just one vote from each of the first two squad selections, Jermaine McGillvary picked up three points this time round following a strong performance against England for the Combined Nations All Stars last Friday night.

Ben Currie also increased his number of votes from one to three - the Warrington centre/back-rower making a strong claim to add to his seven appearances this autumn.

Jake Connor received three votes from our panel after starring against England last week.

Despite not featuring in last week's international, Zak Hardaker retained the support of three Sky Sports experts alongside Jake Connor - The Black and Whites full-back another potential England representative who came up against the Three Lions on Friday night

Joint Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leader Jordan Abdull picks up his first two points of the season - his influential performances for Hull KR not going unnoticed by Barrie McDermott and Terry O'Connor.

Hull KR's Jordan Abdull is currently joint-top of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steal leaderboard

Castleford bound back-rower Joe Westerman and Catalans Dragons free-scoring winger Tom Davies also notched their first two votes at the third time of asking, with both featuring against the All Stars last weekend.

Four points

J Bateman, L Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), J Lomax, T Makinson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), D Clark (Warrington Wolves) P McShane (Castleford Tigers), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), E Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), G Williams (Unattached).

Three points

M Cooper, B Currie, T King (all Warrington Wolves), Z Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), J McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), J Connor (Hull FC) M Knowles (St Helens), L Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs).

0:28 Jermaine McGillvary scored for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in last week's international - Can the Huddersfield winger work his way into World Cup reckoning? Jermaine McGillvary scored for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in last week's international - Can the Huddersfield winger work his way into World Cup reckoning?

Two points

L Gale, M Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), J Westerman, T Johnstone (both Wakefield Trinity), S Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), T Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), H Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), J Welsby (St Helens), O Holmes (Castleford Tigers). T Davies (Catalans Dragons), J Abdull (Hull KR).

One point

O Gildart, J Hastings (both Wigan Warriors), C Hill (Warrington Wolves), M Percival (St Helens), J Trueman, L Watts (both Castleford Tigers), R Sutton (Canberra Raiders), A Handley (Leeds Rhinos), J Lane (Hull FC), R Lyne (Wakefield Trinity).

