Super League: Every team's home and change kits for the 2023 season

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook shows off the 2023 home shirt of reigning Super League champions St Helens

We take a look at what each of the 12 Betfred Super League teams will be sporting home and away in the competition in 2023...

Castleford Tigers

Castleford have stuck with the orange and black for their home kit in 2023, although have changed from last year's shirt which featured a nod to the traditional rugby league 'V' to a hooped design.

The alternate shirt is a completely new look, being predominantly white and navy with orange featuring too. The Tigers have unveiled an amber third kit as well which is a modern update of the shirt worn during their 1986 Challenge Cup final triumph.

Catalans Dragons

Super League's French representatives will wear a predominantly white home shirt in 2023, which features the Catalan colours of red and yellow in a 'V' design across the chest.

This year's alternate kit sees the Dragons go for an all-red patterned design trimmed with gold.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants' home shirt for 2023 is a nod to their Challenge Cup-winning team from 90 years ago, being mostly maroon with a gold 'V' on the chest as opposed to last year's hooped design.

Huddersfield's change kit is mostly white, featuring a thick maroon hoop across the middle with gold bands above and below it.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites have adopted a traditional look for their principal shirt in the 2023 season, with traditional hoops and additional gold detailing to recognise the 1983 Championship-winning team.

Hull FC will sport a royal blue alternate shirt featuring a white star, while they have also unveiled a bold third kit which is inspired by the bright lights of the annual Hull Fair.

Hull Kingston Rovers

The Robins have gone back to a mostly red home shirt with white sleeves for 2023, ditching the blue band across the middle which has occasionally featured in recent years.

However, Rovers have unveiled a two-tone blue shirt with a diamond pattern which also features red flecks as their alternate shirt. There is also a kit in Queensland colours marking the 40th anniversary of Hull KR's bruising 8-6 win over the touring Australian state side.

Leeds Rhinos

Last year's Grand Final runners-up have moved away from their traditional royal blue and amber colours with a return to a mostly navy blue principal shirt, recalling the 2007 and 2012 title-winning kits. It features a white band with amber across the middle.

The Rhinos' alternate shirt is officially designated as the colour verdigris and features a wavy two-tone design with silver detailing on the sleeve and collars.

Leigh Leopards

Unsurprisingly, the leopard features prominently in Leigh's home and alternate shirts following the club's off-season rebrand which has seen them discard the traditional red and white hoops.

The home shirt features a leopard in black and white with red eyes, with red detailing on the collars and sleeves, while the change kit is a bold blue and black leopard print design.

St Helens

The reigning champions have gone for a traditional look this year with a bold single Red Vee on a mostly white shirt, with the club badge edged with gold to mark Saints' 150th anniversary.

The alternate kit features the same design but with a navy blue 'V' on a sky-blue shirt. These are St Helens' traditional change colours.

Salford Red Devils

The Red Devils are harking back to the past with their home kit for the 2023 season which is their traditional all red with a white double-v on the chest.

The change kit is an all-white shirt and black shorts, with red and black detailing on the shoulders and the sleeves.

Wakefield Trinity

Trinity are another club celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2023 and have produce a stunning two-tone blue hooped principal kit with gold detailing as part of that.

It is a break from the Wakefield's traditional white, blue and red colours, although they all feature on the change kit, which is mostly white with thin red and blue bands.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington's home kit is a twist on their occasional use of primarily white, featuring a primrose and blue band around the middle as opposed to a V pattern as has been utilised in the past.

The Wolves have gone with a mostly petrol blue change kit for the 2023 season, with diagonal stripes in a lighter blue shade on the side.

Wigan Warriors

The Warriors will be wearing their traditional cherry and white hoops in 2023, albeit with a twist thanks to some added red flashes.

The alternate kit is an all-navy affair, with multicoloured flashes and purple trim.

The new Super League season starts on Thursday, February 16 as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos. Watch 66 live matches, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs and the Grand Final, on Sky Sports in 2023 and stream on NOW TV.