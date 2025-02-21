Luke Littler: How darts world champion took over Super League as Warrington Wolves celebrated one of their own

As 'there is only one Luke Littler' rang around the Luke Littler Stadium, it was clear the 18-year-old world darts champion was in very familiar territory - with a twist.

Just a week earlier, Littler was among the 1,000 travelling Warrington Wolves fans in the away end at Huddersfield to watch their side open their 2025 Super League account with a win.

This week, in the area he grew up in, he turned up at a stadium he knows so well, only this time he was not among the fans in the stands, he was the guest of honour as his hometown and fans celebrated his history-making achievements at Alexandra Palace.

Prior to the evening's event getting under way, Warrington made sure it was clear what the name of the stadium would be for the match, 'Halliwell Jones' firmly scribbled out with 'Luke Littler' in pride of place for one night and one night only.

Then, the celebrations really got going...

After hopping on a plane back from the Premier League Darts in Dublin, Littler arrived and was greeted by his adoring fans and friends, who may have looked a bit unfamiliar with the 5,000 masks of his face handed out around the ground.

Pre-match, the 18-year-old headed onto the pitch to meet his pal and favourite player, Matty Ashton, the darts star displaying some questionable rugby skills on the turf.

Then, with the packed-out crowd firmly in their seats, Littler's entrance was given the go ahead...

'Ladies and gentleman'... A walk-on with a difference!

Littler is used to walking out to adoring fans screaming his name and going wild at his walk-on anthem, Pitbull's Green Light.

Indeed, only this week Littler had met Pitbull himself at his concert in Dublin. Now, the well-known song was being played as Littler was introduced by the familiar voice of legendary darts announcer John McDonald.

He may have had a familiar voice in his ears but Littler walked into the unknown, out onto the middle of the pitch as the Warrington fans started another rendition of 'there's only one Luke Littler', the world champion giving them what they wanted by lifting the Sid Waddell trophy.

Answering the big question: Man Utd or Warrington?!

After 40 minutes of tough rugby, Littler was back onto the field to do a lap of honour at half-time and as the fans cheered him on, he was asked a very difficult question: Warrington Wolves to win the Grand Final or Manchester United winning the Premier League.

After some "tough" deliberation, he is ready for it to be Warrington's year.

"I've never dreamt of this. I've done so much for myself but to have the opportunity for Warrington to invite me here and, for one night only, for it to be my stadium, it means the world," Littler told Sky Sports.

"This is just incredible. I'm a big Manchester United fan but this [Warrington] is my local team. Now the season has kicked off, this one means a lot.

"That is so tough. I've seen Sir Alex Ferguson's last league title so I'd have to say Wire winning the league."

Time for the action: Littler lives every moment!

Not only did Littler enjoy every moment in which he was celebrated, he lived every moment of Warrington's nail-biting 18-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

Every time the camera panned to him, almost as if on cue, Littler showcased every emotion, despairing when Catalans encroached on Warrington's try line and leaping out of his seat when the Wolves scored two superb tries that wrapped up the win.

The reactions he would normally have amongst the fans, he was having despite the pomp and ceremony, and any feeling the night was about him faded away on a night of unbridled joy.

He was out of his seat for Danny Walker's wonder try, he pre-empted Matt Dufty's powerful score, and overall, he reminded everyone that he is a teenage Warrington fan who just so happens to be exceptionally talented at darts.

