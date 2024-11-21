Super League 2025: Full fixture list and schedule for new season including Wigan vs Warrington in Las Vegas

The full fixture list for the 2025 Betfred Super League season has been revealed, with every game live on Sky Sports.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors will open the season live on Sky Sports on Thursday February 13 against Leigh Leopards, while Hull KR launch their bid to go one better than last year's Grand Final defeat, at home to Danny McGuire's Castleford Tigers on Friday February 14.

A huge year of rugby league includes a historic fixture between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1 - a tussle exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will again show every game live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+.

Wakefield, returning to the elite after a one-year absence, will kick off against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday February 15 - exclusively live on Sky - before Super League returns to the DIY Kitchens Stadium in the Round Two Thursday fixture, as Trinity host Hull KR.

Image: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host Wigan vs Warrington

Round Three features Saturday fixtures on either side of the Atlantic, with Wakefield's second home game, against St Helens, kicking off at 2.30pm - followed seven hours later by Wigan against Warrington live from the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, live on Sky Sports.

The Wolves kick off at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday February 16 - meaning Tom Burgess is set to make his Super League debut for the Giants following his move from South Sydney against a Wolves team coached by his elder brother Sam.

Thursday night fixtures have been confirmed through until the penultimate round in September, including Wakefield Trinity hosting Castleford Tigers in the first match of Rivals Round across the Easter weekend from April 17-19, and two Thursday night games in Round 20 which is split across two weekends from July 24 to August 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final match between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

Sky Sports has also selected the Round Seven Grand Final rematch between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday April 11 for exclusive coverage, while a huge year is set to end with the first Ashes series since 2003.

Super League 2025 fixtures - full match schedule

Sky Sports shows two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week on Sky Sports+ - more exclusive live games to be confirmed

Round 1

Thurs February 13: Wigan vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri February 14: Hull KR vs Castleford - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri February 14: Catalans vs Hull FC - 8pm

Sat February 15: Leeds vs Wakefield - 3pm

Sat February 15: St Helens vs Salford - 5.30pm

Sun February 16: Huddersfield vs Warrington - 3pm

Round 2

Thurs February 20: Wakefield vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri February 21: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri February 21: Hull FC vs Wigan - 8pm

Sat February 22: Salford vs Leeds - 3pm

Sat February 22: Castleford vs St Helens - 8pm

Sun February 23: Leigh vs Huddersfield

Round 3

Thurs February 27: Hull KR vs Salford - 8pm

Fri February 28: Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 8pm

Fri February 28: Leigh vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sat March 1: Wakefield vs St Helens - 2.30pm

Sat March 1: Wigan vs Warrington (Vegas) - 9.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sun March 2: Leeds vs Castleford - 3pm

Round 4

Thurs March 6: Hull FC vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri March 7: St Helens vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri March 7: Castleford v Salford - 8pm

Sat March 8: Catalans v Leeds - 5.30pm

Sun March 9: Warrington v Wakefield - 1pm

Sun March 9: Wigan vs Huddersfield - 1pm

Round 5

Thurs March 20: Salford vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Fri March 21: St Helens vs Warrington - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri March 21: Wakefield vs Hull FC - 8pm

Sat March 22: Castleford vs Catalans - 3pm

Sat March 22: Leeds vs Wigan - 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sun March 23: Hull KR vs Leigh - 3pm

Round 6

Thurs March 27: Castleford vs Hull FC - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri March 28: Warrington vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri March 28: Leigh vs Wakefield - 8pm

Sat March 29: Catalans vs St Helens - 5.30pm

Sun March 30: Huddersfield vs Hull KR - 3pm

Sun March 30: Wigan vs Salford - 3pm

Round 7

Thurs April 10: Salford vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 11: Hull KR vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 11: St Helens vs Wakefield - 8pm

Sat April 12: Warrington vs Hull FC - 5.30pm

Sat April 12: Castleford vs Leigh - 8pm

Sun April 13: Huddersfield vs Catalans - 3pm

Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND

Thurs April 17: Wakefield vs Castleford - 8pm

Fri April 18: Hull FC vs Hull KR - 12.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 18: Wigan vs St Helens - 3pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 18: Leeds vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm

Sat April 19: Leigh vs Warrington - 1.30pm

Sat April 19: Catalans vs Salford - 6pm

Round 9

Thurs April 24: Warrington vs St Helens - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 25: Salford vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 25: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm

Sat April 26: Huddersfield vs Castleford - 3pm

Sat April 26: Catalans vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

Sun April 27: Hull FC vs Wigan - 3pm

Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND

Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm

Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm

St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm

Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm

Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm

Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

Round 11

Thurs May 15: St Helens vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri May 16: Wigan vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri May 16: Leeds vs Hull FC - 8pm

Sat May 17: Hull KR vs Huddersfield - 3pm/5.30pm *depending on FA Cup

Sun May 18: Wakefield vs Warrington - 3pm

Sun May 18: Castleford vs Salford - 5.30pm

Round 12

Thurs May 22: Leigh vs Hull FC - 8pm

Fri May 23: Warrington vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri May 23: Huddersfield vs St Helens - 8pm

Sat May 24: Castleford vs Leeds - 2.30pm

Sat May 24: Catalans vs Wigan 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sun May 25: Wakefield vs Salford - 3pm

Round 13

Thurs May 29: Huddersfield vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri May 30: Hull KR vs St Helens - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri May 30: Salford vs Wigan - 8pm

Sat May 31: Leeds vs Wakefield - 2.30pm

Sat May 31: Catalans vs Hull FC - 5.30pm

Sun June 1: Warrington vs Castleford - 3pm

Round 14

Fri June 13: Hull KR vs Catalans 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri June 13: Hull FC vs Castleford - 8pm

Sat June 14: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 3pm

Sat June 14: Leeds vs Warrington 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sun June 15: Wakefield vs Leigh - 2.30pm

Sun June 15: Salford vs St Helens - 3pm

Round 15

Thurs June 19: Castleford vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri June 20: St Helens vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri June 20: Wakefield vs Wigan - 8pm

Sat June 21: Warrington vs Huddersfield - 3pm

Sat June 21: Catalans vs Leigh - 5.30pm

Sun June 22: Salford vs Hull FC - 3pm

Round 16

Fri June 27: Leeds vs Leigh - 8pm

Fri June 27: Warrington vs Hull FC - 8pm

Fri June 27: Hull KR vs Wakefield - 8pm

Sat June 28: Catalans vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm

Sat June 28: Castleford vs Wigan - 8pm

Sun June 29: St Helens vs Salford - 3pm

Round 17

Thurs July 3: Castleford vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Fri July 4: Leigh vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri July 4: Salford vs Warrington - 8pm

Sat July 5: Hull FC vs St Helens - 3pm

Sat July 5: Wakefield vs Catalans - 5.30pm

Sun July 6: Hull KR vs Leeds - 3pm

Round 18

Thurs July 10: Hull FC vs Wakefield - 8pm

Fri July 11: Wigan vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Fri July 11: Leeds vs St Helens -8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sat July 12: Leigh vs Hull KR - 3pm

Sat July 12: Catalans vs Warrington - 6pm

Sun July 13: Salford vs Castleford - 3pm

Round 19

Thurs July 17: St Helens vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri July 18: Huddersfield vs Wakefield - 8pm

Fri July 18: Leeds vs Salford - 8pm

Sat July 19: Wigan vs Hull FC - 3pm

Sat July 19: Catalans vs Hull KR - 6pm

Sun July 20: Castleford vs Warrington - 3pm

Round 20 (split round)

Thurs July 24: Wakefield vs Leeds - 8pm

Fri July 25: Wigan vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sat July 26: Hull FC vs Huddersfield - 3pm

Thurs July 31: Salford vs Hull KR - 8pm

Fri August 1: Leigh vs Warrington - 8pm

Fri August 1: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm

Round 21

Thurs August 7: Leigh vs Leeds - 8pm

Fri August 8: Warrington vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri August 8: Wakefield vs St Helens - 8pm

Sat August 9: Hull KR vs Castleford - 3pm

Sat August 9: Huddersfield vs Catalans - 5.30pm

Sun August 10: Hull FC vs Salford - 3pm

Round 22

Thurs August 14: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm

Fri August 15: St Helens vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Fri August 15: Wigan vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sat August 16: Castleford vs Leeds - 3pm

Sat August 16: Hull FC vs Leigh - 5.30pm

Sun August 17: Salford vs Wakefield - 3pm

Round 23

Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm

Fri August 22: St Helens vs Hull FC - 8pm

Fri August 22: Leigh vs Salford - 8pm

Sat August 23: Huddersfield vs Warrington - 3pm

Sat August 23: Catalans vs Castleford - 6pm

Sun August 24: Wigan vs Wakefield - 3pm

Round 24

Thurs August 28: Leigh vs Castleford 8pm

Fri August 29: Hull KR vs St Helens 8pm

Fri August 29: Warrington vs Salford 8pm

Sat August 30: Hull FC vs Leeds 3pm

Sat August 30: Catalans vs Wigan 8pm

Sun August 31: Wakefield vs Huddersfield 3pm

Round 25

Thurs September 4: Salford vs Catalans 8pm

Fri September 5: St Helens vs Wigan 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri September 5: Castleford vs Wakefield 8pm

Sat September 6: Warrington vs Leigh 3pm

Sat September 6: Huddersfield vs Leeds 5.30pm

Sun September 7: Hull KR vs Hull FC 3pm

Round 26

Thurs September 11: Leeds vs Catalans - 8pm

Fri September 12: Wigan vs Castleford - 8pm

Fri September 12: Leigh vs St Helens - 8pm

Sat September 13: Wakefield vs Hull KR - 3pm

Sat September 13: Hull FC vs Warrington - 5.30pm

Sun September 14: Huddersfield vs Salford - 3pm

Round 27

Sep 18-21

Hull KR vs Warrington

St Helens vs Castleford

Leigh vs Huddersfield

Salford vs Wakefield

Hull FC vs Catalans

Wigan vs Leeds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate their Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

2025 Super League - key dates and what to look out for

March 1: Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas

April 17-19: Round 8 - Rivals Round

May 3-4: Magic Round (St James' Park, Newcastle)

July 24: August 31 - Round 20 - split round across two weekends

September 4-7: Round 25 - Rivals Round fixtures reversed

September 18-21: Round 27 - last round of regular season (dates and times tbc)

September 26-27: Elimination Play-Offs

October 3-4: Semi-Finals

Saturday October 11: Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Wigan have won the past two Super League titles, claiming the 2024 crown with a 9-2 victory over Grand Final debutants Hull KR in this October's showpiece season finale.

The 2025 campaign sees Wakefield return to the top level, replacing the London Broncos, under the new IMG grading system.

The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remain the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.

The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.

Wakefield thumped Toulouse 36-0 to win the Championship Grand Final to complete the treble, meaning they would have also gained promotion under the old system as well as the new gradings.