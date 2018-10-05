Steve Price says Warrington will need to 'raise the bar again' for the Grand Final

Warrington head coach Steve Price celebrates his side's victory over St Helens

Steve Price was delighted with Warrington's semi-final performance but says they "need to raise the bar again" at Old Trafford.

Warrington clinched a fourth Grand Final appearance in Price's first season at the helm and will now take on either Wigan Warriors or Castleford Tigers next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in their efforts to win a maiden Super League title.

Winger Tom Lineham was the hero with two second-half tries as Warrington restricted the league leaders to a solitary effort from prop Luke Douglas in a pulsating game in which the lead changed hands four times.

Live Super League Grand Final Live on

"I'm super proud," said the head coach after the full-time whistle at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"We spoke all week about needing all 17 players to contribute their best game of the season and they certainly did that. To keep St Helens to one try on their own pitch was a super effort, the way we kept turning them away from our line was superb.

"They've been the number one offensive team and the most consistent team all season and to come here and produce a performance like that makes me so happy.

"We need a performance like that next week, we need to raise the bar again."

Warrington Wolves will face either Wigan Warriors or Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford

The Wolves' appearance at Old Trafford will give them the chance to atone for their Challenge Cup final defeat by Catalans Dragons at Wembley which Price says provided extra motivation.

"There were a couple of weeks afterwards when I wasn't sure which way it was going to go," shared Price.

"There were some home truths because, as a group, we were pretty disappointed with that performance. But there are a lot of people who care and that showed tonight."

Lineham was only able to play in the semi-final after the club succeeded in having a ban for a high tackle reduced from three to two matches and he proved his value to the team.

"He's been really consistent all season," added the head coach. "They were special plays for the two tries."

2:45 Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss

Defeat brought an abrupt end to a season which promised so much for St Helens, who also missed out on a trip to Wembley after losing to the Catalans in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Asked if it was still a successful campaign, Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook said: "It depends who you ask - if you're asking me the answer is no.

"We've worked hard all year to give ourselves the best chance and we didn't play well enough.

"I want to give Warrington credit, we knew it was always going to be a hard game. I'm obviously proud of the effort but didn't play well enough and that's tough to take. We fell just short.

"As the scoreline shows, there wasn't much in it but we made some poor decisions defensively and Warrington took their chances."

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Warrington lost prop Mike Cooper with a scratch to his retina while St Helens stand-off Jonny Lomax played on with a hand injury.

"I think it was a compound fracture," Holbrook said. "The bone pierced out of his skin. It was a courageous effort to stay on the pitch."