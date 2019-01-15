Former Barrow forward James Duerden handed four-year ban for using steroids

Duerden tested positive for the presence of methyl-androstan, a metabolite of drostanolone, and norandrosterone, a metabolite of nandrolone, during a training session at Craven Park on December 14, 2017.

The suspension, imposed by UK Anti-Doping, starts from the date of sample collection and expires at midnight on December 13, 2021.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: "It's imperative that all athletes, at all levels of competitive sport, understand and adhere to the concept of strict liability.

"Nandrolone and drostanolone are steroids, prohibited at all times as per the WADA Prohibited List, not only for performance-enhancing reasons, but for health reasons too.

"Steroids can have hugely damaging effects, including causing long-term heart, liver and kidney problems."

A second rower, Duerden joined Barrow from Workington in 2015 and has previously represented the Great Britain U19s amateur team.