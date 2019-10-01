Jackson Hastings' eligibility for Great Britain confirmed by RFL

Jackson Hastings is eligible to represent Great Britain

Salford's Australia-born half-back Jackson Hastings qualifies to play for Great Britain, the Rugby Football League has confirmed.

The 23-year-old was born in Wollongong but qualifies for England through his Plymouth-born grandmother and is keen to pull on a Lions on the end-of-season tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Hastings was not included in coach Wayne Bennett's initial squad because he had not proved his eligibility, but an RFL spokesman says the paperwork was submitted by Salford Red Devils on his behalf on Monday morning.

Those documents were forwarded to the Rugby League European Federation, who have subsequently confirmed Hastings' eligibility for England and Great Britain and the player was informed of the news on Monday night.

"There was a bit of a miscommunication on some little things that I can't go into detail about but the club have really helped me out with that," Hastings said recently. "I'm definitely eligible, I just had to prove it."

Bennett announced his first batch of players for both the tour and the World Cup Nines in Sydney on Monday and they have begun preparations but he did not include any from the three Super League clubs still involved in the play-offs.

Wayne Bennett has already called up Australia-born heritage players for the Great Britain squad

Hastings is still training with Salford ahead of Friday's final eliminator against Wigan Warriors.

The Nines squad will be announced on Sunday and Hastings could be named in that if the Red Devils fail to make the Grand Final.

Players involved in the Grand Final will not be considered for the Nines, which takes place on October 18 and 19, but will be under consideration for the Lions squad, which is due to be named on Sunday week.

Two other Australia-born players, Blake Austin (Warrington) and Lachlan Coote (St Helens), who are among Hastings' rivals for the Man of Steel award, have been included in Bennett's squad after proving their eligibility.