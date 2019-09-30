Warrington Wolves' Stefan Ratchford left out of England's autumn internationals squad

Stefan Ratchford has been left out by England

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford is the notable omission from the first group of players named for the autumn internationals.

A 28-man squad has been unveiled for England's World Cup Nines campaign, the first Great Britain tour since 2006 and the England Knights fixture against Jamaica at Headingley on October 20.

That includes 12 players from the Great Britain performance squad that was announced earlier this month and 16 from the Knights performance squad that was last revised in July.

Ratchford, who picked up a 12-week shoulder injury in May, has been left out of the squad having made the bench in England's victory over New Zealand last November.

Ratchford suffered a 12-week injury lay-off in May after injuring his shoulder against Hull FC

His Warrington team-mate Josh Charnley has also failed to make the cut, but Australian-born stand-off Blake Austin is expected to be fit for the start of the Lions tour after picking up an injury in Warrington's recent play-off defeat against Castleford.

Hull pair Jamie Shaul and Scott Taylor are also among those who miss out, while Leeds back-rower Stevie Ward has failed to make the cut after playing just two games in 2019 due to injury.

The squad will meet up this week for the first two of four sessions at the Manchester Institute of Health and Performance.

However, those still competing for the Super League title - alongside any of the NRL- based players - have not yet been included.

Four Castleford players - Mike McMeeken, Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman and Liam Watts - have been given an additional week off to recover after their play-off defeat at Salford on Thursday.

Mike McMeeken is one of four Castleford players to be given an extended break after their play-off defeat against Salford

England's final 16-man squad will be announced next Sunday ahead of the inaugural World Cup Nines starting October 12.

Additionally, the 24-man squad for the four-match Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, which gets under way against Tonga in Hamilton on October 26, will be announced on October 14, just 48 hours before their Sydney departure.

The group will attend the Nines and link up with the members of the England squad who have also been selected for Great Britain to fly to Auckland on October 20.

Training group: M McMeeken, G Minikin, J Trueman, L Watts (Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), M English, K Leeming, J McGillvary, D McIntosh, O Wilson (Huddersfield), J Bowden, J Connor, M Matongo (Hull FC), C Atkin (Hull KR), A Handley, H Newman, M Oledzski, C Smith (Leeds), R Butler (London Broncos), R Lyne (Wakefield), B Austin, D Clark, C Hill, J Hughes, T King, T Lineham, J Philbin, D Walker (Warrington).