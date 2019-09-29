Warrington Wolves sign Anthony Gelling from neighbours Widnes

Gelling spent the 2019 season with the Vikings after leaving the Warriors

Warrington have signed former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling on a two-year contract from Championship neighbours Widnes.

The Challenge Cup holders have also snapped up Gelling's Vikings team-mate and co-centre Keanan Brand on a three-year deal.

Auckland-born Gelling, 28, made over 100 appearances for Wigan from 2012-17 before returning to the New Zealand Warriors and spent the 2019 season with the Vikings.

Gelling said: "I've always liked playing here; even when I was at Wigan, this was one of my favourite stadiums to come to.

"To now call this my home ground and to play here every week will be awesome.

"To link up with some of my old Wigan buddies in Jack Hughes and Charners (Josh Charnley) too was one of the key factors in signing here."

Brand, 20, began his career with Wigan St Patricks before joining the Widnes scholarship programme as a teenager and made his Super League debut in 2018.

Wolves coach Steve Price said: "Both players will give us depth to our squad. Anthony comes on good recommendations from people that I trust.

"He is a big, athletic, strong centre, who carries the ball well and has a sound knowledge of the game. He is a big personality and it will be great to have him around the team.

"Keanan is a young player with a lot of potential. He is a centre who is also capable of playing wing and has the ability to beat people with ball in hand but is also strong in defence.

"He has a bright future ahead of him and I am looking forward to working with him and developing his game."