Super League: Kevin Brown reveals Salford Red Devils move

Kevin Brown will join Salford in 2020

Kevin Brown has confirmed exclusively to Sky Sports that he will join Salford Red Devils for the 2020 Super League season.

The England international half-back has spent the past three seasons with Warrington Wolves, but has not featured for them in 2019 due to an injury sustained in pre-season and has most recently been on loan with Championship side Leigh Centurions.

But Brown, who appeared as a studio guest for Sky's coverage of Warrington's play-off clash with Castleford Tigers, revealed he will be staying in Super League with Salford next year.

"I'm delighted to announce that I'm going to Salford next year," Brown said. "I'm really excited.

"I thought it was important that I played a few games before I announced it, so I can't wait to get started with a fantastic side."

Brown is the latest high-profile player to be confirmed as joining the Red Devils, who have been one of the surprise packages in Super League this year and face Wigan Warriors in Friday's qualifying final.

The 34-year-old is set to fill the spot in the team which will be vacated by Jackson Hastings as the Australian will join Salford's play-off opponents Wigan next year.