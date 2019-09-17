Super League play-offs: Josh Charnley sees Warrington Wolves' efforts reap rewards

Josh Charnley has his sights set on a return to Old Trafford

The winter months spent slogging away in all weathers on the training ground are paying off for Josh Charnley at Warrington Wolves.

The winger and his team-mates saw their efforts rewarded in August when they overcame rivals St Helens 18-4 at Wembley to lift the Challenge Cup, banishing the memories of the previous year's defeat against Catalans Dragons.

Warrington are still in pursuit of another prize which has so far proved elusive for them though, that being the Super League title, and begin their quest to return to the Grand Final at home to Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

Last year's 12-4 loss to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford was the Wolves' fourth defeat in Super League's showpiece match and with one trophy already secured, Charnley wants to ensure Steve Price's side do not see their efforts throughout the season go to waste.

"The pain was there (ahead of the Challenge Cup final) and we spoke about it previously," Charnley told Sky Sports.

"It's not nice losing and you work so hard, you're in over Christmas training hard in the snow and the rain, and you do everything you can to get some silverware.

Josh Charnley helped Warrington lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month

"Last year, we were lucky enough to be in two finals and we lost them, but we started this year with goals and we've got one of those goals now. We just need the last piece of the puzzle."

A return to Old Trafford would mark Charnley's fourth final appearance with Warrington in two seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having returned to rugby league in 2018 following nearly two years playing in the 15-a-side code with Sale Sharks.

Although he did not have quite the same impact with Sale as fellow cross-code wide-man Denny Solomona, the 28-year-old still reflects positively on his spell in rugby union.

It did not take long for the former Wigan player to settle back into league when he arrived at Warrington, bringing with him some improvements to his game he made while playing for the Sharks.

"I've played rugby league since I was six and I've never know another sport, so it wasn't too hard to get back into it," Charnley said.

"The biggest thing was getting my body back into the contact, so that was the biggest threat.

Josh Charnley spent nearly two years playing rugby union with Sale

"I think I'm possibly more comfortable under the high ball. In union, there is a lot of kicking and catching.

"It's little technical things and a lot of union teams now are taking league into their game. I liked my spell there and if I catch a high ball over my head I'm buzzing."

Charnley knows what it takes to get to and win the Super League Grand Final too, having been part of the Wigan teams which triumphed in 2010, 2013 and 2016 - the latter two seeing the Cherry and Whites overcome his current club.

But despite that Challenge Cup triumph, Warrington's form in the league has been patchy in the closing weeks of the regular season as they slipped from second to fourth, putting them into a win-or-bust elimination final with fifth-placed Castleford.

Charnley has backed Warrington to thrive in that situation though, using the lessons learned from the victory over St Helens at Wembley to help them in the play-offs.

"It was one of those where we had to stay in the game," Charnley said. "Saints are a good team and we're a good team on the day, so it was going to be an exciting game.

"It was just down to who kept hold of the ball and did the right things.

"We only get one shot at this now and on Thursday we're taking that into it, so we're fully focussed on doing the job."