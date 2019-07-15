London Broncos pair Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler called up by England Knights

Jordan Abdull in action for London Broncos

London Broncos players Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler have been called into the England Knights' performance squad.

Butler, a 21-year-old prop, comes from Kent and started playing rugby league with the Medway Dragons club.

He has caught the eye in the Broncos' impressive return to the top flight, along with Abdull, a 23-year-old stand-off from Hull who has played for both of the city's Super League clubs.

Other newcomers to the 37-strong squad chosen to prepare for the Knights' match against Jamaica at Headingley on October 20 are Leeds centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield prop Oliver Wilson, who were both in the England Academy team that beat the Australian Schoolboys last autumn, and Hull prop Josh Bowden.

Rob Butler has impressed for London Broncos

The squad includes 19 players from last autumn's two-match tour of Papua New Guinea along with full internationals Mike McMeeken and Joe Greenwood but Oliver Holmes, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Dean Hadley and Harvey Livett have all lost their places.

Knights head coach Paul Anderson said: "It's important that we revise the Knights squad on the basis of 2019 form and it is good that the guys now have the focus of the Jamaica game.

"All five new faces have earned their call-ups with their club performances in 2019.

"Harry and Oliver have moved quickly from the Academy squad who did so well last winter to the Knights set-up and that's exactly how we want our pathways to work.

"There's so much exciting young talent in the domestic game and I'm really looking forward to working with this group for the rest of 2019."

Knights' performance squad:

A Foster, M McMeeken, G Minikin (all Castleford), M Whitley (Catalans Dragons), M English, K Leeming, D McIntosh, O Wilson (all Huddersfield), C Atkin, R Mulhern (both Hull KR), J Bowden, M Matongo (both Hull FC), A Handley, H Newman, M Oledzki, C Smith, L Sutcliffe, J Walker (all Leeds), J Abdull, R Butler (both London Broncos), N Evalds, J Jones (both Salford), J Ashworth, M Lees , D Richardson (all St Helens), J Batchelor (Wakefield), T King, T Lineham, D Patton, J Philbin, D Walker (all Warrington), J Bullock, T Davies, J Greenwood, L Marshall, D Manfredi, S Powell (all Wigan).