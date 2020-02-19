Mark Percival could play in St Helens' World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters

Mark Percival's surgery has been delayed

St Helens are considering playing injured England centre Mark Percival in Saturday's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

Percival was last week ruled out for "several months" by his club after injuring his shoulder in the 19-0 defeat at Warrington a fortnight ago.

But his surgery has been put back until next week and Saints coach Kristian Woolf says playing this weekend would not make the injury any worse.

"He's a chance of playing," said Woolf. "It's obviously been in the media that he needs surgery and that happens next week.

"We put him through a little bit of contact today [Wednesday] to see how he holds up and he held up quite well. We're just going to see how he pulls up tomorrow and go from there.

"We wouldn't put him out there if we thought we were putting his health at risk.

"He already needs some work done there and it's more a matter of whether he can play with a bit of pain and get through the game."

James Roby could return for Saints

Saints will be without Wales winger Regan Grace after he was concussed in the win at Hull on Sunday - Matty Costello will take his place - but they are boosted by the return of captain James Roby.

"I'm ready to go," said Roby. "I've targeted this game to come back for."

Roosters will be without their captain Boyd Cordner as coach Trent Robinson looks to manage the New South Wales and Australia skipper's workload as the club attempt to win a third consecutive title.

"Boyd probably has the greatest workload in the NRL when it comes to not only captaining the club with Jake (Friend) but captaining New South Wales and Australia," said Robinson.

"He's played lots of games and plays a physical style of footy and to prepare him for this season, for New South Wales and then the Kangaroos tour at the end of the year, he needs to have some pre-season time.

"He came back in January and we needed to honour him and his body and get him right to be able to do what he does on the field.

"It was really tough to ask him not to play this game but it's the best thing for him short, medium and long term."

The Roosters beat Wigan in last year's World Club Challenge

The NRL champions will instead be led by hooker Friend and Cordner's place in the second row is likely to go to Sitili Tupouniua.

Robinson will plug the gap left by the departure of Latrell Mitchell to South Sydney Rabbitohs by switching back-rower Angus Crichton to left centre and, following the retirement of Cooper Cronk, has turned to 21-year-old scrum-half Kyle Flanagan, who will make his debut on Saturday after joining from Cronulla Sharks.

Robinson's 21-man squad contains 14 of the 17 players from October's Grand Final team which won 14-8 against Canberra Raiders.

The Roosters are to hold an open training session at the stadium on Friday afternoon.

St Helens squad: 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Zeb Taia, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14 Morgan Knowles, 15 Matty Lees, 16 Kyle Amor, 18 Joseph Paulo, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 James Bentley, 21 Matty Costello, 22 Jack Welsby, 27 Lewis Dodd, 30 Tom Nisbet.

Sydney Roosters squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Angus Crichton, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Brett Morris, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Sitili Tupouniua, 12 Mitchell Aubusson, 13 Victor Radley, 14 Sam Verrills, 15 Isaac Liu, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Lindsay Collins, 18 Matt Ikuvalu, 19 Poasa Faamausili, 20 Asu Kepaoa, 21 Lachlan Lam.