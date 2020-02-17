Sam Tomkins is in our Super League team of the week after his hat-trick. See who joins him below...

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

On the day that Israel Folau made his much-publicised Super League bow for Catalans Dragons, Tomkins was the standout as he grabbed a superb hat-trick in a 36-18 win over Castleford.

The back made 17 carries during the contest in France, earned a sensational 178 metres in attack and created four line-breaks.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Defending champions St Helens returned to winning ways on Sunday, as they ended Hull FC's perfect start to the campaign courtesy of a 32-18 win at the KCOM.

Wing Makinson was in menacing form, as he contributed 19 carries and 141 metres going forward.

3. Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons)

Our second Dragon in the side this week, Langi was all-action for Catalans in their dispatching of the Tigers in Perpignan.

He finished the game with 17 carries, 146 metres with ball in hand, a try and a line-break.

4. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds routed Hull KR 52-10 at Headingley on Friday night, as the Rhinos' outstanding 19-year-old talent Newman caught the eye once again.

The youngster made 15 carries for 136 metres, while he also forced two line-breaks and notched a brace of tries.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Perhaps the standout result of Round Three was strugglers' Wakefield's victory over high-flying Warrington on Sunday.

Two late tries did the trick in an 18-10 win for Trinity. Johnstone notched one of those scores, while he also ran for 111 metres off 10 carries, and created a line-break in a vital victory.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

He may not have scored a try in Saints' win at Hull on Sunday, but Lomax pulled the strings in the 32-18 away win.

Indeed, he was the architect as a four-try blitz in the third quarter of the game made all the difference as the Grand Final winners showed their class to end Hull's 100 per cent start to the season.

Lomax also made 19 carries and earned 158 metres in the win.

7. Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield's promising start to the campaign continued on Friday night as they travelled to Salford and picked up a tight 12-10 victory.

Half-back Sezer created 44 metres from seven carries, kicked one conversion and proved the match winner as he landed a penalty two minutes from time to snatch victory at the AJ Bell.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The third Saint in our lineup this week, Walmsley had a monstrous impact in victory at Hull FC.

The prop was only on the field for 28 minutes, but in that time, earned 120 metres in attack off 11 carries!

9. Adam O'Brien (Huddersfield Giants)

Our second Giant, hooker O'Brien was crucial to Huddersfield's tight win at Salford on Friday.

By full-time, O'Brien had made 10 carries for 75 metres and scored a try.

10. Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Like his teammates, Thompson was a strong performer for Saints at Hull as the Black and Whites struggled to deal with him.

In 50 minutes on the park, the prop made 13 carries, 107 metres in attack and scored a try.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan dispatched Toronto 32-10 in Thursday night's clash and their top performer was Farrell.

The back-row made 15 carries, earned 106 metres going forward, threw three offloads and scored a brace of tries in the dominant win.

12. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds back-row Smith turned up time and again for the Rhinos as they crushed Hull KR on Friday.

Smith made some 22 carries in the victory, earned 130 metres going forward and scored two tries in a really well-rounded display.

13. Sean O'Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

And finally in our side this week, Wigan's O'Loughlin earns the nod as he continues to be one of the most consistent performers in Super League.

In 33 minutes, O'Loughlin made 10 carries for 53 metres as the Warriors dispatched of Toronto on Friday.