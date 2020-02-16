Israel Folau: Bryan Swanson reflects on Australia international's first game for Catalans Dragons

3:24 The Super League are investigating after two Castleford fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's debut for Catalans Dragons The Super League are investigating after two Castleford fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's debut for Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau's try-scoring debut for the Catalans Dragons on Saturday was enough to make plenty of headlines but those were not just limited to his performance on the pitch, reports Bryan Swanson in Perpignan.

There was a bumper crowd at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan for Folau's Super League debut, following weeks of controversy over the club's decision to bring the former Australia rugby union international over to Europe.

Some fans said they welcomed his presence in the game but Dragons have faced strong criticism from fellow Super League clubs, with talks of boycotts and protests, after signing the 30-year-old, who had been fired by Rugby Australia over anti-LGBT+ comments he made on social media.

A small group of Castleford supporters had brought rainbow flags into the ground, showing support for LGBT+ rights. One flag had to be moved before kick-off, as it covered an advertising board, but there was controversy during the game.

Some Castleford fans waved rainbow flags at the Stade Gilbert Brutus

Folau wasted little time in opening his account for the Dragons, going over in the sixth minute for his new team's second try but, back in the stands, one Tigers supporter told Sky Sports News, all was not quite as positive.

Thumbs up for Folau, after his winning Catalans debut but not all was so positive off the pitch

Mobile phone footage showed security guards speaking to Tigers fans and supporter Alison Grey said: "When we first came in before kick-off, we were asked if we could take the flag down, firstly because it was against health and safety.

"When we said that there are other flags around the ground, they gave up. They then came back to us later on and said it was against the views of the club for us to have the flags."

Club officials stressed rainbow flags were not banned and they wanted to gather more information on what had happened, while the Super League and Rugby Football League will investigate further.

A joint statement read: "Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views. We are investigating. We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and have more details on Monday."

Folau made no comment as he arrived at the stadium, via a side entrance, and ignored one question from an Australian reporter who had made the trip to the south of France.

Neither head coach would answer further questions about his arrival in Super League, Dragons chief Steve McNamara and Tigers counterpart Daryl Powell both focusing on their own team's performances than one individual's 80-minute performance.

However there were positive comments from team-mates, with Remi Casty saying "we are trying to help him be good for us, and that is what he is" while fellow Australian James Maloney added "you guys are making a bigger deal of it than we do. He's just another player that has come in and fit into the side."

Two points in the bag for Catalans at the end of a unique day, but whether there will be any further ramifications remains to be seen as they prepare for Folau's highly-anticipated English debut, which should come when they travel to Hull FC on March 1.