Salford Red Devils 10-12 Huddersfield Giants: Aidan Sezer snatches victory for visitors

Aidan Sezer's penalty goal two minutes from time proved enough for Huddersfield Giants to snatch a 12-10 win away to Salford Red Devils in Friday's Super League clash.

The visitors held a 6-4 lead at half time through a try from Adam O'Brien and a conversion from Sezer, with Ken Sio replying for the Red Devils after having two further potential scores chalked off.

Dan Sarginson's try and conversion from Tui Lolohea after the break were cancelled out by an unconverted effort from Louis Senior, while Lolohea saw a drop goal attempt in the final 10 minutes go agonisingly wide.

Lee Gaskell tries to find a way through the Salford defence

It was then left to Giants half-back Sezer to slot the winning points late on after the hosts were left down to 12 men following Kevin Brown being sin-binned.

It ensured Simon Woolford's side started the Super League season with two wins from as many matches while last season's beaten Grand Finalists Salford have won only one of their first three games.

Huddersfield, playing for only the second time this season after last Sunday's scheduled game against Leeds Rhinos fell foul of Storm Ciara, had to weather an early Red Devils onslaught.

Attacking kicks from Salford halves Lolohea and Brown respectively were cleared dead for drop-outs in quick succession before winger Sio had a try overturned by the video referee despite being initially awarded by referee James Child in the 14th minute.

It took some smart invention from Giants hooker O'Brien to break the deadlock as he picked up the ball from dummy-half, faked to pass then powered over to score under the posts with 17 minutes played.

The home side responded with a well-worked try 16 minutes before half-time as Brown and Niall Evalds linked well on the right edge before Sio scored in the corner.

Salford continued to enjoy the majority of possession, but they had to wait until five minutes into the second half to score their second try.

Off-season signing Brown drew the defence with a well-timed pass for another new recruit Sarginson, who produced a powerful finish to dot down. Lolohea's conversion extended Salford's lead to 10-6.

Dan Sarginson dives over for a Salford try

But Huddersfield were not behind for long - the impressive Australian scrum-half Sezer floating an inviting long pass to 19-year-old winger Senior, who finished well in the corner with 54 minutes played.

Lolohea saw a drop-goal attempt drift wide with six minutes remaining, but Salford finished the game a man down after Brown was shown a yellow card after clashing with visiting centre Jordan Turner.

Then with golden point extra-time looming, Sezer made no mistake with that late penalty from in front of the posts after Lee Mossop was pinged for offside to seal victory.

