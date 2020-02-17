Super League referee Ben Thaler suspended by RFL

Ben Thaler is currently subject to an internal investigation

Leading Super League referee Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 38-year-old is in his 20th season as a professional referee and has regularly featured in Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.

He has not refereed a game since the opening round of the 2020 season when he was in charge of Leeds' 30-4 defeat to Hull on Sunday February 2.

A statement from the governing body said: "Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The RFL will make no further comment until that investigation is complete."