Super League referee Ben Thaler suspended by RFL
Thaler has not taken charge of a match since February 2
Last Updated: 17/02/20 10:20am
Leading Super League referee Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an investigation.
The 38-year-old is in his 20th season as a professional referee and has regularly featured in Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.
He has not refereed a game since the opening round of the 2020 season when he was in charge of Leeds' 30-4 defeat to Hull on Sunday February 2.
A statement from the governing body said: "Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
"The RFL will make no further comment until that investigation is complete."