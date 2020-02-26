Toronto Wolfpack loan Jack Wells and Ben Kilner from Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors back row Jack Wells has joined Toronto Wolfpack on loan

Toronto Wolfpack have bolstered their threadbare squad with the additions of Wigan Warriors forwards Jack Wells and Ben Kilner on one-month loan deals.

The Canadian club started the season with only 23 players and have been hampered by recent injuries to Darcy Lussick, Jon Wilkin and James Cunningham as they still await their first Super League win.

Wells has made 13 appearances for the Warriors since making his debut in 2016, while Kilner spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Leigh.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski told the club's official website: "Both Ben (Kilner) and Jack (Wells) have impressed us during the off-season with their efforts and application.

"This opportunity has presented itself for them both to experience Super League rugby and get some much-needed game-time, which we believe will beneficial for all parties concerned.

"They're two promising forwards, who will benefit from time on the pitch and under Brian McDermott they have a great coach to work under."