Warrington Wolves launch Black Lives Matter shirt in aim to help influence change

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick feels sport has the ability to influence change, after the club launched a special edition of their home shirt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Warrington Wolves have launched a special edition of their home shirt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The club's chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says that Warrington could not remain silent surrounding the issue and made the decision to show their solidarity towards the movement.

Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports: "We have a moral obligation to stand up for what is right. Sport is often given a platform to influence change and to challenge cultural issues.

"Hopefully by releasing this shirt and raising awareness, we can support this change and influence change."

The shirt is black and features shaded details in place of the usual primrose colour. The reverse of the shirt features the slogan Black Lives Matter in bold font, to ensure the message is strong and clear.

All profits raised from the shirt sales will be donated to Show Racism the Red Card charity in an aim to combat racism through enabling role models to present an anti-racism message to young people and others.

Fitzpatrick believes all clubs must reflect on what more they can do to combat racism in sport

Fitzpatrick added: "Rugby League has never been scared of tackling cultural issues, but what the BLM movement has created is it has forced us to reflect and consider what are we doing.

"I don't think it's okay just not to be racist - I think we now have to be anti-racist. I think this movement has certainly enabled me to reflect are we doing enough as a club and from a wider perspective are we doing enough as a game."

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has highlighted the need for more black people to hold positions of power within football, and Fitzpatrick says this is also the case in rugby league.

"If it's going to stimulate positive change, I think it's absolutely something we have to look at," said Fitzpatrick.

"I think the key word is education. The charity will roll out a number of educational programs across communities - and I hope with some of our funds they can have a wider reach."