Joe Westerman: Castleford Tigers fine player after video emerges of sex act in alley

The Castleford Tigers have issued a fine to Joe Westerman following a video emerging online of the player performing a sex act on a night out.

The Tigers conducted a prompt investigation and at the conclusion, issued Westerman with a fine plus community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol.

In a statement released on social media, the Castleford Tigers said: "Following an internal investigation, Castleford Tigers can confirm that Joe Westerman has been issued a substantial fine and will also be required to undertake community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol.

"This will also involve Westerman educating individuals on the dangers of social media when in the public eye.

"The club and its welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment."

Within the statement, Westerman also issued an apology.

"Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions. I'd also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my team-mates," he said.

"I'd like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol."