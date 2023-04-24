Salford Red Devils to become wholly community-owned ahead of proposed Super League overhaul

Salford Red Devils will become the first wholly community-owned rugby league club in the northern hemisphere

The 'Reimagining Rugby League Consultation Project' will see clubs graded on both on and off-field performance, including finances, fanbase size, ticket sales and social-media following.

Any club that achieves Category A is set to be guaranteed a Super League place from 2025 and be exempt from relegation for as long as they hold that status.

The proposals, brought forward by media company IMG, were voted in by the Rugby League Council last week, with the majority of Super League and Championship clubs supporting the overhaul.

- each club's stadium and facilities would need to reach minimum standards and Community (2.5 points) - combines each club's fanbase potential with a rating for their Foundation – the charitable bodies linked to clubs which drive much of their community and participation activity

The 'Community' pillar will now account for 2.5 points instead of the initially proposed two following a tweak of the proposals, with clubs awarded points for the positive impact they have in communities.

The pillar will combine each club's fanbase potential with a rating for their Foundation - the charitable bodies linked to clubs which drive much of their community and participation activity.

Salford managing director Paul King said: "This year we're celebrating 150 years of a club at the heart of its community. Now we're growing that community, as well as placing it at the heart of the club.

"The game has changed. IMG are in the business and with that comes a forward-thinking approach to how we move forward.

"For years, whenever we've been close to something, we have had to sell our best players. This year we opted to change that.

Salford are offering individuals the chance purchase a share in the club's holding company

"Now by doing this, it allows to maintain a competitive playing squad and gives us a real chance to win the biggest prizes in the game.

"We have a fundamental belief that sport belongs to the people - not a sole person - and by doing this we're creating the opportunity for likeminded individuals to join us and do something really special."

'Reds Rise Together' will allow individuals to purchase a share in Salford's holding company entitling them to vote and stand for election to the board.

Salford say they want to "give every member a voice" while maintaining a competitive playing squad and growing commercially in order to fulfil IMG criteria.