Rugby league grading criteria: Radical new proposals voted in by majority of clubs

IMG's proposals for rugby league have been passed by clubs

Radical new grading criteria proposals for the future of rugby league have been voted through by the Rugby League Council with a large majority.

At a special general meeting in Huddersfield on Wednesday, the Rugby League Council - the sport's decision-making body which comprises representatives from all three professional competitions and the community game - met to vote on the proposals.

A majority from each of the three competitions - Super League, Championship, and League One - were in favour of the changes which will see automatic promotion and relegation to and from the Super League axed from next season.

The initial proposals, presented to clubs in March, outlined plans for teams to be judged not solely by on-field performance, with Super League places from 2025 instead determined based on a club's finances, fanbase size, stadia and catchment area. Teams' social media following, TV viewing figures, ticket sales and stadium big screens would also be factors.

Ten of the 11 Super League clubs voted in favour, with one abstention, with eight of the 13 Championship clubs voting in favour, with one abstention, while seven of the 11 League One clubs voted in favour, with one abstention.

The total number of votes in favour was 32, with seven opposed, and three abstentions.

The weighting system for council votes sees an equal weight for Super League clubs on the one hand, and Championship/League One clubs on the other. Therefore, there was an 86 per cent to 14 per cent result.

Under the new grading criteria, any team that achieves Grade A status would be guaranteed one of the 12 places in Super League and effectively be exempt from relegation while they retain that status.

The highest-performing Grade B teams would be offered places when spaces are available, while any team given a Grade C would play in the Championship or League 1.

All clubs are to be scored out of 20 and a score of 15 or more is required for Category A status, with 7.5 points or more achieving Category B status.

In March, the 'Catchment' category was renamed 'Community' and will now account for 2.5 points instead of the initially proposed two.

Points will be awarded in the following five areas: Fandom (5 points) - clubs' fanbases would be assessed in areas such as match attendance, TV viewership, social media following and website visits

- clubs' fanbases would be assessed in areas such as match attendance, TV viewership, social media following and website visits On-field performance (5 points) - clubs would be ranked on league position in the last three seasons with bonus points for winning the league and cup competitions

- clubs would be ranked on league position in the last three seasons with bonus points for winning the league and cup competitions Finance (4.5 points) - clubs would be rewarded for profitability, financial stability and a diversification of revenue streams

- clubs would be rewarded for profitability, financial stability and a diversification of revenue streams Stadium (3 points) - each club's stadium and facilities would need to reach minimum standards and

- each club's stadium and facilities would need to reach minimum standards and Community (2.5 points) - combines each club’s fanbase potential with a rating for their Foundation – the charitable bodies linked to clubs which drive much of their community and participation activity

The re-named 'Community' pillar will award points to clubs based on the positive impact they have in the communities in which the sport is based and played. It will combine each club's fanbase potential with a rating for their Foundation - the charitable bodies linked to clubs which drive much of their community and participation activity.

The 'Finance' category will now carry a maximum of 4.5 points, compared to the originally outlined five. There was also a small amendment to the 'Fandom' section (worth five points), with a greater emphasis on overall engagement in the digital sphere.

Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League and a board member of Rugby League Commercial, said: "This has been a highly significant day for the sport and I am proud of the vote of the council today.

"Our clubs were unanimous in supporting the 12-year strategic partnership with IMG when it was proposed in 2022, and have now given strong support for the club grading recommendation which is crucial in allowing the sport to grow and fulfil its potential - on the domestic and international stage.

"We thank the team at IMG for the detailed and dedicated work that underpinned this recommendation. Our own teams at the RFL and RL Commercial will continue to work with IMG and other parts of the Endeavor organisation, notably Seven League and 160over90, to advance the other six recommendations included in Reimagining Rugby League."

Illustrative gradings for 2024 will be released after the 2023 season, with the 2025 Super League line-up then confirmed in the summer of 2024.