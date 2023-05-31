Super League: Catalans Dragons sign Hull prop Chris Satae on two-year deal from 2024

Hull FC prop Chris Satae will join Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal at the end of the season

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of Hull FC prop Chris Satae with the Tongan to join on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.

Satae, 30, has scored 13 tries in 83 appearances for Hull across all competitions since arriving from New Zealand Warriors in 2019 and was named their Player of the Year in 2021.

He said: "I'm very grateful to get this opportunity to join Catalans Dragons. At this stage in my career, I'm keen for a new challenge.

"I've always admired the Dragons and [coach] Steve McNamara from afar so I'm excited to get this privilege to grow and learn from them while also complementing the team with what I bring."

Catalans sporting director Neil McIlroy said Satae - who has twice been named in the Combined Nations All Stars' squad to face England in friendlies over the last two seasons - will "become a firm favourite with fans".

"Chris's signature reinforces the ambition that we have here at the Dragons," McIlroy told the club's website.

"Big and powerful, he combines a destructive ball-carrying ability with a subtle offloading game and a physical defensive presence.

"He will add to our already impressive midfield quality and become a vital member of our squad. He has the desire to try something new and I am convinced he will become a firm favourite of our fans."

Hull FC have also announced that hooker Brad Dwyer will leave the club at the end of the season.