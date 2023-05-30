Magic Weekend: All of the special kits Super League teams will be wearing in Newcastle at St James' Park

Leeds are paying tribute to former Newcastle Falcons rugby union player Doddie Weir at Magic Weekend

As well as being a celebration of all things rugby league, Magic Weekend often sees clubs producing spectacular one-off kits for the Betfred Super League showcase.

This year is no different, with a mix of shirts supporting charitable causes, throwbacks to some iconic kits of the past or those which just provide teams with a radical new look.

Here is your guide to which teams will be wearing what this weekend in Newcastle, and the stories behind some of those shirts…

Magic Weekend 2023 fixtures Saturday, June 3: 1.30pm - Salford Red Devils vs Hull Kingston Rovers; 3.45pm - Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons; 6pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers. Sunday, June 4: 12pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards; 2.15pm - St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants; 4.30pm - Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves.

Supporting good causes

Both codes of rugby have been touched by high-profile personalities being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in recent years in Rob Burrow and the late Doddie Weir, and Burrow's former club Leeds Rhinos are paying tribute to Weir with their kit.

The former Scotland international played seven years of his rugby union club career in the city which hosts Magic Weekend with Newcastle Falcons, winning the Premiership in 1998, and was a mentor to Burrow in his own battle with MND up until his death in November last year.

Like Burrow continues to do, Weir dedicated his time following his diagnosis to raising awareness of the disease and money for charitable causes. As a mark of appreciation, the Rhinos will sport a shirt with his distinctive tartan and from which £10 from every replica sold will go to the 'My Name'5 Doddie' foundation.

Wigan Warriors will be wearing their alternate shirt for 2023 which supports musical therapy charity Nordoff Robins, which uses trained music therapists to break down barriers of life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation.

The all-turquoise kit features a musical notes design on the shirt, along with the charity's logo.

Leigh Leopards are supporting a cause closer to home with their kit in the town's A Team Hub, a centre which provides support for children with additional needs and their families.

All proceed raised from replica sales of the shirt, which is white with multi-coloured jigsaw pieces and Leigh's leopard logo on it, go towards supporting the work of the A Team Hub and the Leopards' inclusion team.

Rolling back the years

Warrington Wolves are once again turning back the clock with their Magic Weekend kit and bringing back a popular look from 30 years ago.

Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan in Warrington's 1992/93 throwback shirt they will wear at Magic Weekend

Having reproduced their shirt from their 1989 Great American Challenge clash with Wigan when they faced their old rivals at Magic in 2019, the Wolves will this year be sporting a throwback to their iconic 1992/93 shirts from the pre-Super League era.

St Helens, meanwhile, are going all the way back to the 1890s with their 150th-anniversary kit which they will take to the field in at St James' Park and goes back to a time before they wore the Red Vee.

The chocolate and blue hooped jerseys are inspired by how the club were represented in the Baines Trading Card collection of the late Victorian era and featured a version of the town crest as the badge for the first time in 27 years.

While not specifically a throwback shirt, Castleford Tigers are paying tribute to the past with a special shirt which honours the legacy of one of their all-time greats in Tawera Nikau.

The former New Zealand international, who played for Cas from 1991 to 1996, has been involved in the design of the shirt which features nods to the various ones he wore during his time at the club and Maori spears on the sleeves.

A different look

Hull FC are giving a nod towards one of the city's longest-standing traditions, the Hull Fair, which has taken place on Walton Street since 1888 - near what is now the club's MKM Stadium home.

The colourful pattern is inspired by the bright lights of the fair and is set on a navy background which symbolises the autumnal night sky.

Wakefield Trinity, another club celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, will be sporting a special edition shirt which is grey with a bold dark blue trimmed with gold vee across the middle.

Salford Red Devils will be wearing their third kit at Magic again, which this year is predominantly black with yellow on the sleeves.

That is the same for Huddersfield Giants, who have gone for an all-black kit trimmed with pink and featuring the club badge and sponsors' logos in pink as well.

Catalans Dragons and Hull Kingston Rovers have not produced specific Magic kits though. The Dragons will wear their dark red change shirt against Wigan, while the Robins will be sporting their usual home kit against Salford.

